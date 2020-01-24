advertisement

Since Trump was not allowed to defend because the house democratic rules did not allow Trump’s witness, defense, or lawyer, how can anyone judge so early? It took the Democrats 71 days in the basement to pick out every conversation and sentence from Trump. An example. He said “I can do everything” that was twisted that he was a dictator. In fact, he spoke of his hiring and firing, which is his right. There is no way to judge until we see the defense. We hope that this country will not be guilty until proven innocent. None of us would want what we hope for. Give the defense a chance before reaching conclusions. The house has rules that have never been made before. Clinton and Nixon were able to defend themselves in front of the house and witnesses. This house has not allowed it. Republicans submitted a list of witnesses and it was not allowed. Not one. No cross of democratic witnesses was allowed. No president was perfect. All made mistakes of judgment. If this is the case, we run the risk of indicting any president who the opposing party does not like. We need a law that makes both parties say not who is innocent or guilty, but only judge when you hear everything.

Kathleen Cook

Village of santiago

