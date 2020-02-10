Very thin!

Giuliana Rancic looked skeleton-like on the red carpet at the 20202 Oscars and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of their shocking looks.

The E! The 45-year-old presenter wore a sleeveless red Atelier Zurah dress that showed her bony figure at the Academy Awards on February 9th.

Rancic’s shoulder bones protruded from her tight-fitting dress when she interviewed celebrities on the red carpet.

“It was just fun and it was one of the first clothes I tried on, it usually happens,” said Rancic Ryan Seacrest about their selection of clothes from the red carpet.

Last year, Rancic announced that it was E! News and wouldn’t be on the show if it moved from Los Angeles to New York.

She has worked throughout the awards season and cracked the red carpet for the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards, which look ultra-thin each time.

Scroll through the gallery to see more photos of Giuliana Rancic, who looks super thin on the Oscars red carpet.