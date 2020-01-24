Girlfriend answering in court after tirade over her boyfriend's shot at Auto Zone

advertisement

A friend has to answer in court after a tirade about shooting her boyfriend’s auto zone in Lady Lake.

Lady Lake police were called to the Hermosa Street store at 3:25 p.m. An arrest report said Wednesday after 27-year-old Wildwood Jazmarene Ramirez entered the business and “yelled” at employees who wanted to know why her 30-year-old friend had been fired a few hours earlier.

She started berating an employee behind the counter. She had a white cup in her hand and it contained a smoothie that she threw at the manager of the store, the report said.

Ramirez fled the scene, but later went to the Lady Lake Police Department after an official asked him to do so. She admitted that she had thrown the smoothie at the manager, but claimed that it was “rude”. Ramirez said she went to the Auto Zone to try and get her boyfriend’s job back.

A notice was given to her, apparently responding to a battery charge in the Lake County Court. She and her friend have been banned from the Auto Zone.

