Girl with severe eczema told her mother that she didn't want to look at herself in the mirror - she was a model now

A little girl with severe eczema who told her mother she didn’t want to look at herself in the mirror is now a model for Marks & Spencer.

Macy Foley-Speakman from Warrington suffered from eczema at the age of three months.

Her mother Maxine said people stopped and stared at her little girl on the street.

But eight-year-old Macy has overcome all of her obstacles, and now she is the face of an eczema-friendly clothing collection at M&S, reports Liverpool Echo.

Macy’s mother said her daughter’s eczema got so bad that she gave up her full-time job as a pediatric nurse to take care of her.

In the past eight years, she has learned as much as possible about the condition and even created a Facebook page to let others know.

Macy was embarrassed by what she looked like and would refuse to look in the mirror.

Maxine, 42, said, “People would stop me and say, ‘Does she have chickenpox?’

“People don’t know how hard it is.

“Macy asked why people were staring and then she stopped looking in the mirror. She just refused to look at herself.”

Macy’s father Andrew, 47, also suffers from the disease and, like his daughter, often has to go to hospital for treatment.

To relieve her eczema, which sometimes becomes so inflamed that her skin turns purple, Macy has to apply a lotion seven times a day.

Macy’s modeling for M&S

(Image: Brian O Hanlon)

She also needs special zinc dressings to relieve inflammation during the flare up.

At school, the student is allowed to wear a cotton uniform instead of polyester, and her school friends who have known her since the reception even help the adolescent not to scratch the skin.

Maxine said she was “moved to tears” by how friendly and helpful Macy’s classmates are.

“Her school and headmistress were really understanding and she was never bullied,” she added.

“Your friends even hold their hands if they feel itchy to prevent them from scratching themselves.”

The real turning point for Macy, however, was when she was watching TV at home and saying to her mother, “Nobody looks like me.”

Macy was inspired by her ‘Nana Jean’, who was a model for M&S in the 1960s

Macy then decided that she wanted to take it in her crotch and try to become a model who fights eczema.

The Eczema Outreach Support Charity came to her school and she took the opportunity to contact the team.

Then they turned to M&S, who are promoting the eczema-friendly DreamSkin fashion line.

Macy’s great-grandmother Jean Guinan, who was a model for M&S in the 1960s, died in 2017.

Mama Maxine said that her daughter would love to dress for her ‘Nana Jean’ to keep her mood in the hospital and said she would be so proud to see her now.

Macy Foley-Speakman is the face of a range of eczema-friendly garments at M&S

(Image: Brian O Hanlon)

Maxine added: “Macy had the best time of her life at the photo shoot and even said: ‘Nana Jean would love that!’

“Her skin is too sensitive to makeup, but she doesn’t mind.

“She likes herself, she smiles and likes what she sees when she looks in the mirror.”

Since the M & S photo shoot, the retailer has sent the pictures to Zebedee, an inclusive management agency, who called Macy’s mother and asked if she would sign with them.

Macy starts with Zebedee in February, where she will be her first model with severe eczema.

The proud mother added, “It would be a great platform to show what eczema can look like, as people often think it is a dry skin patch and not that it can be a debilitating disease.”

