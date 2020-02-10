Girl Talk goes on tour. The Pittsburgh DJ / producer will be playing North American shows this spring. Check his schedule below and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)
Girl Talk’s last album, All Day, was released in 2010. Since then, he has been working with Freeway on the Broken Ankles EP and has recently worked with Bas and Cozz on the song “Outta Pocket. “
Read Pitchforks “20 Pitchfork employees on their favorite music videos of the 2010s” with Girl Walk // All Day.
Talking:
04-29 Cleveland, OH – House of the Blues
05-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Level AE
05-02 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theater
05-03 Chicago, IL – subway
05-05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
05-07 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
05-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
05-09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05-11 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
05-12 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
05-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
05-15 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
05-16 San Diego, California – House of Blues
05-18 Austin, TX – Emos Austin
05-19 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05-21 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
05-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 a.m. Club
05-23 Boston, MA-Royale
06-07 New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival