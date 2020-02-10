Girl Talk goes on tour. The Pittsburgh DJ / producer will be playing North American shows this spring. Check his schedule below and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

Girl Talk’s last album, All Day, was released in 2010. Since then, he has been working with Freeway on the Broken Ankles EP and has recently worked with Bas and Cozz on the song “Outta Pocket. “

Read Pitchforks “20 Pitchfork employees on their favorite music videos of the 2010s” with Girl Walk // All Day.

Talking:

04-29 Cleveland, OH – House of the Blues

05-01 Pittsburgh, PA – Level AE

05-02 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theater

05-03 Chicago, IL – subway

05-05 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-07 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

05-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

05-09 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05-11 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

05-12 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

05-13 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

05-15 Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

05-16 San Diego, California – House of Blues

05-18 Austin, TX – Emos Austin

05-19 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05-21 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

05-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 a.m. Club

05-23 Boston, MA-Royale

06-07 New York, NY – The Governors Ball Music Festival