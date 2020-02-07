Ginger zee invited Us Weekly to her home in Rockland County, New York, to take a look at her stunning kitchen and make one of her family’s typical recipes for the week – a “pasta explosion” personality husband Ben Aaron and their children Adrian (4) and Miles (2).

While her current kitchen is big enough to hold a big dinner party, 39-year-old The Good Morning America-Cohost hasn’t always had the kitchen of her dreams.

“I’m so excited that I actually have a kitchen because I’ve lived in cities so long that I just had tiny apartments with kitchens that are smaller than the island,” she said. “It’s so inspiring. I’ve cooked so much more because I actually have room for it, and ovens and stoves. It’s pretty special.”

The meteorologist, who recently founded her “Cook Club” on Good Morning America, says she owes her culinary delights to her stepfather Carl. “After the divorce (my parents) we had a lot of cereal for dinner. It wasn’t until my stepfather came in that I really saw what cooking and baking is, ”she recalled. “This guy came in … there was always bread, always muffins. There were always special pancakes with your name on them. “

Ginger Zee. Although Zee says she is the “better cook” than Aaron, 38, her husband has also learned to love the kitchen. “When we had Adrian, we started making blue apron. He had never cooked before. Really, this guy had buttered pasta, mainly because he wanted to save money, but also because he really liked pasta, ”Zee said. “Then he started cooking with blue apron. Then he started cooking alone. And the recipe we make today is one of Ben’s originals. “

Check out the recipe for “Pasta Explosion” below and watch the exclusive video above to see it in action.

Good Morning America airs on weekdays at 7:00 a.m.CET.

Pasta explosion

INGREDIENTS:

1 can of chickpea noodles

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 cup of fresh broccoli florets

1 (7.5 oz.) Glass of sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

1/4 cup chopped pitted black olives

1/4 cup of chopped artichoke

1/2 lemon

1 cup of fresh mozzarella, chopped

1 cup of kale, chopped

1/4 cup of white wine

1/2 teaspoon of red bell pepper flakes

Salt and pepper at will

MANUAL:

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Place the pasta in the boiling water and cook al dente according to the package insert. Drain. In the meantime, heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium to high heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the broccoli florets and white wine. Simmer for 5 to 7 minutes until firm and tender. Season with salt and pepper. Add the sun-dried tomatoes and the chopped olives and sauté for 1 minute. Add chopped artichokes and fry for 1 minute. Put the drained pasta with the vegetables in the pan. Let it rest for 3 minutes so that the flavors marinate. Add red pepper flakes. Pour half a lemon juice over the pasta while stirring. Add chopped mozzarella and stir for 1 minute. Stir in the chopped kale. Take off the stove. Enjoy!