NEW YORK (AP) – Jacob Gilyard scored 22 points in the 7-of-11 shootout and Richmond won 59-53 against Fordham on Saturday.

Chris Austin’s basket, 11:20 minutes ahead, gave the Rams a 44:36 lead. Grant Golden countered with a jump shot, which triggered a 14-0 run from Richmond (17: 6, 7: 3, Atlantic 10) and they never ran again.

Blake Francis added 18 points for the spiders, who now have successive competitions after successive defeats. Tyler Burton and Golden collected nine and eight rebounds, respectively.

Antwon Portley had 12 points for the Rams (7-15, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Ty Perry added 11 points and Jalen Cobb added 10.

Richmond takes on the street with La Salle on Wednesday. Fordham meets Davidson on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,