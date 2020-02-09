Shubman Gill beat undefeated 107 when India A scored 234 for one in her first inning in response to New Zealand A’s 390 for nine on Sunday, third day of his four-day unofficial test here on Sunday.

Gill opened the game alongside skipper Hanuma Vihari (59) and shot 153 balls using 13 boundaries and a six to help India A pile 234/1 in 53 overs.

The medium-order pillar, Cheteshwar Pujara, kept Gill on 52 out of 99 balls while pulling stumps.

New Zealand had previously given its innings at 386 for nine in 131.5 overs after the second day’s game was washed out on Saturday.

Daryl Mitchell remained undefeated on 103 of 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six.

Glenn Phllips also made 65, while Wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.

For India, Sandeep Warrier (2/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/75), Avesh Khan (2/82) and experienced off-spinner R. Ashwin (2/98) shared eight goals.

India A is now 152 behind New Zealand A and there is only one day left to play.

Short results:

New Zealand A 1st innings: 390 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50).

India A 1st innings: 234 for 1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).

