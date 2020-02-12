A team of a dozen executives at drug manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc.

GILD, -1.22%

meets daily to discuss the coronavirus epidemic in China and the company’s struggle across continents to develop the first drug for the new disease.

If the company’s drug is successful in trials in China, it could be the first treatment proven to work against an airway virus that killed more than 1,000 people and infected around 42,600 people in less than three months.

There are some positive, though tentative, signs, particularly the recovery of a 35-year-old man in Washington, DC, who quickly improved after receiving the medicine and was recently discharged from the hospital.

“We have worked so long that we know it could be an antidote,” Gilead’s chief medical officer, Merdad Parsey, warns that the result could be false positive and that the drug may fail to be tested more widely.

An expanded version of this story appears on WSJ.com

Popular stories on WSJ.com