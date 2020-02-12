Of all the stars that have ever gone to Hollywood, none wanted to find more love than Rita Hayworth. “I just wanted what everyone else wanted – to be loved,” she said once.

The Gilda actress tried to make her dream come true, but she was never good at picking the right people. “She had no role models,” said the biographer Adrienne McLean informs Closer Weekly exclusively in the latest issue of the magazine at the kiosks. “She tended to be interested in authoritarian, paternalistic people.”

Shutterstock

Rita was married five times and never learned the true meaning of love. She thought she once found it in her first husband, Edward C. Judson, but they eventually divorced after spending five years together from 1937 to 1942.

“He married me for an investment,” said Rita once. “He was extremely jealous and quarrelsome. I was never allowed to make decisions. He told me there was nothing I could do for myself. My personality crept ever deeper into a shell. “

Her second husband was Orson Welles – of Citizen Kane Glory – but this union was no better. “She thought he was going to settle,” Adrienne recalled her marriage, which lasted from 1943 to 1947.

Heartbroken, Rita tried her luck three more times – Prince Aly Khan (1949 to 1953), actor Dick Haymes (1953 to 1955) and producer James Hill (1958 to 1961) – but they all ended up the same way: desperate.

Shutterstock

Shortly before the end of her life, Rita turned to alcohol to hide her early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She thought she had everything under control until her symptoms worsened. At that point, Rita’s daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, 70, had to move in with her.

“There were times when mother got out of an elevator and didn’t know which way to go,” she once recalled People. “You could see the panic because it was so confused and disoriented.”

Unfortunately, in 1987 Rita lost her fight against Alzheimer’s disease. “She was so loving, so caring,” Yasmin recalled Fox News. “She taught me important things. At home she made music and played castanets. I had a wonderful childhood. I knew she was famous, but she was my mother – a normal mother. “

If you want to learn more about your favorite stars, get the latest edition of Closer Weekly at the kiosks now – and subscribe to our newsletter to receive more exclusive news!