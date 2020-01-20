Gilat, a manufacturer of satellite accessories, is expected to be sold to overseas buyers for $ 580 million

advertisement

Gilat Satellite Networks shares traded higher on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday. The Israeli manufacturer of satellite communications devices was reportedly in negotiations to be sold to an undisclosed foreign company.

The reports say Gilat could be sold at a company valuation of 2 billion shekels ($ 580 million), or $ 10.50 a share price – a 15% premium on Gilat’s closing price in New Friday on Friday York. The stock ended Sunday in TASE up 14.1% at 333.80 shekels, or $ 9.78.

advertisement

Gilat stock rose 20% last week. Until then, the share had lagged the TASE TA-90 by around 34% in the past 12 months. The sudden turn in the stock without official news indicates a possible insider trading in the rumored negotiations.

Gilat is 34% owned by the FIMI private equity fund and 9.8% by Mivtach-Shamir Holdings. He designs and manufactures devices for the floor segment and offers comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services for satellite-based broadband communication.

Gilat’s very small aperture terminal or VSAT platforms are typically used in places where the installation of fiber optic fixed line communication devices is not financially feasible. Gilat has also developed solutions for providing broadband capacity for aircraft, trains and ships. It manages communication networks in Peru and Colombia.

The main institutional investors in Gilat are the insurance company Phoenix, in which 5.9%, Clal Insurance (5.4%) and Harel Insurance (1.6%) hold shares.

For FIMI, led by Ishay Davidi, the sale of Gilat would be profitable, but not particularly for Mivtach Shamir, the main shareholder of Mivtach-Shamir. This is due to the fact that the Nasdaq has increased by a further 12% since the increase in the FIMI participation in November 2014 at a price of USD 4.95 per share and by 98% and the TA-90 by 79%.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Last week TheMarker reported that FIMI was in talks to sell Rivulus drip irrigation equipment maker at a reported value that would bring a 50-60-fold return.

FIMI bought shares in Gilat eight years ago because it accompanied a lengthy process of focusing the corporate culture on profitability.

The company has long been facing strong competition from Hughes Satellite, which has flooded the market with inexpensive VSAT transmitters. Hughes’ satellite television service, which operates under the names Dish and DirecTV, has 1.3 million household customers in North and South America. It sells used equipment from customers who have canceled their subscription to markets such as Russia at even cheaper prices.

Dov Baharav, former CEO of the Israeli-U.S. Amdocs was appointed Gilat Chairman in May 2014. Two years later, he appointed another Amdocs veteran, Yona Ovadia, as CEO. Under his new leadership, Gilat began to focus on satellite communications in industrialized countries where subscriber revenue is high.

In addition, the company focused on profitable business in the so-called mobile phone backhaul market and served locations where, according to mobile phone companies, it is economically unprofitable to connect fiber optic cables.

Another key market for Gilat is the mobility segment, which offers internet connections to trains and mainly passenger aircraft. Sales are currently around $ 100 million a year and the market is growing rapidly as Internet access has become an important competitive tool for airlines.

The future looks promising as airlines begin to explore the Internet for free, as United Airlines has promised. Gilat works with Gogo, a major provider of broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the aerospace industry.

In November, Gilat signed an agreement with European satellite communications company SES to significantly increase its sales and profits. The Israeli company will deliver VSAT platforms to SES, which provides broadcasters, content and internet service providers with video and data connections worldwide. The multi-million dollar contract will make Gilat a key player in the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite segment.

In contrast to geostationary satellites, which orbit at a fixed point above the earth and can transmit communications to defined regions of the earth, NGSO communication is almost as fast as fiber-optic communication.

advertisement