DUBAI: In December, the LVMH submitted its applications for the LVMH Prize 2020 for young fashion designers and selected the jury at the weekend to select the finalists.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid joins the expert committee for the seventh edition of the award. She will select the winning designers along with other big names in the fashion and retail world, including Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Irish activist Sinead Burke and Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi and entrepreneur Caroline Daur , The panel now has a total of 68 experts.

The 24-year-old will also act as ambassador for the award showroom in February, where the semi-finalists will present their collections to the panel of heavyweights in the industry.

“They are witnesses and key players in fashion,” said Delphine Arnault, Louis Vuitton’s executive vice president, in a statement to the nine new panelists. “Your vision helps to discover the most promising talents. I would like to thank them sincerely for their loyalty and their commitment to our cause. “

Although Hadid is much younger than the rest of the initiates, she can undoubtedly have a lot of experience to judge a pool of talented, aspiring designers. Indeed, Hadid has come a long way since she made her runway debut on the Desigual Fall 2014 show six years ago. Today the Palestinian-Dutch model has an impressive CV.

The model from California, who was named international model of the year in 2016, is not only one of the most sought-after fashion stars, but has also closed and opened slopes for renowned fashion houses and carried out top-class advertising campaigns from Prada to London. Chanel has landed covers of renowned publications all over the world Welt and helped design collections like Tommy Hilfiger and Vogue Eyewear.

The jury-selected winner will receive $ 330,000 in prize money, “one-year support from a dedicated LVMH team in all disciplines” and the chance to work for one of the many well-known brands of the LVMH roof for a year that Includes Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Dior and more.

