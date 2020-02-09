The newly acquired Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner (center) will hold his new jersey with general manager Mike Hazen (right) and manager Torey Lovullo during a team availability in Phoenix on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (AP Photo / Matt York)

The San Francisco Giants Dugout will look slightly different on opening day, as ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner won’t appear in black and orange for the first time since his debut in 2009 after signing with rival Arizona Diamondbacks in the off-season.

Many of the giants of 2020 have played alongside Bumgarner in the past ten years, where the team won three World Series titles in five years.

Over the next ten years, they will have the opportunity to face him and let the KNBR radio station know how they think things will go on.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I dug my head in,” laughed Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who has played alongside Bumgarner since his 2011 league debut.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford sees a different outcome.

“I imagine it is going well,” said Crawford. “I hope he hears that.”

His battery colleague Buster Posey, who caught Bumgarner on the bay for much of his time, decided instead to consider what the 6-foot-4 left-hander meant for the city.

“It will be difficult not to see him in the Giants uniform,” said Posey in the video. “A lot of good memories with him.”

“The silver lining is that I can compete against one of the toughest rivals in the game,” he continued. “After catching him for over a decade, it will be interesting to be on the other side.”

While Posey didn’t say how he thought the first attack would take place, he made a certain prediction for NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic.

Buster Posey said it will be difficult to see Madison Bumgarner in a different uniform, but he looks forward to the challenge of facing him. Bumgarner said, you’d better throw him a fastball. “Come on, Penner, you’re proud of your fastball. Challenge me a bit.”

The Giants play Chase Field Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks for the first time in the regular season during a three-game series that begins on March 30.

