Giants fans shower Eli Manning with praise after announcing retirement

advertisement

One of the NFL’s longest serving quarterbacks officially left the game on Wednesday afternoon when the New York Giants announced that Eli Manning is retiring. The former selection of the first round from 2004 will hold a press conference on Friday to deliver a closing speech to reporters and fans.

Manning’s term in New York ends after 234 season starts and two wins in the Super Bowl. He has a regular season career record from 117 to 117 and has four Pro Bowl appearances on his behalf.

Although the move was expected due to the fact that Manning was a free agent in March, fans were still unprepared for it to become official. The double Super Bowl MVP has played an important role in her life for 16 years and his departure from the NFL is the end of an era.

advertisement

The fans went to social media on Wednesday afternoon to praise Manning for his long career. They loved the work he had done in the Big Apple and they expected his shirt to retire.

Slip 1 from 7

never forget what he did to brady pic.twitter.com/hW8jj6dgHs twice

– rj (@ rj_wheels99) January 22, 2020

Manning may have been the subject of jokes in the last few years of his career, but Giants fans will never forget what he did on the biggest stage. This man had two victories in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

After the 2007 season, Manning and the outsiders Giants faced the undefeated Patriots. Tom Brady and his team were expected to run the business smoothly and complete a perfect season, but Manning threw a game-decisive touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress to prevent this from happening.

Slip 2 from 7

Hall of Fame Next Image.twitter.com/GU4AlQTv68

– The Yankee Soprano (@YankeeSopranooo) January 22, 2020

Is Manning Worth Admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? This debate has been raging for years and reappeared on Wednesday afternoon. There are certainly some who doubt that he will be accepted as he has a 117-117 career in the regular season.

After 16 years in New York, Big Blue fans agree that Manning deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They assume that he will be selected as the first elector in five years.

Slip 3 from 7

pic.twitter.com/tCuuM7yE5L

– Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 22, 2020

When a prominent athlete leaves the game he or she is involved in, there are many different ways in which his fans react. Some are looking forward to a long and successful career. Others make predictions for post-career honors that could be given to the athlete in question. Sometimes there are no words.

When Manning’s retirement news surfaced on Wednesday, some fans simply couldn’t speak on social media. They only showed their emotions through a variety of emojis and videos. Maybe they were looking for a hug or two.

Slip 4 from 7

pic.twitter.com/s9rLxXJaCo

– Fam (@xxOmgitsfamixx) January 22, 2020

There’s no denying that the Giants fans loved and respected Manning during his tenure on the team. He helped the team get two Lombardi trophies, and he did so without causing any controversy. In her opinion, he was the perfect quarterback for this team.

Manning’s influence on this franchise was so significant that it was only expected that it would trigger some emotional impulses among the fans. Those with roots in New York have not tried to hide the tears, but have only accepted them as part of the grieving process.

Slip 5 from 7

I am glad that he has retired. A giant didn’t want to see him in another jersey

– Oqck (@OqckNYC) January 22, 2020

Given that Manning is only 39, there were questions as to whether he would be suitable for another team or not. After all, both Drew Brees and Tom Brady played in their forties. The two-time Super Bowl MVP probably considered this option, but decided to just run away from the NFL.

The fans are happy that Manning made this choice. They didn’t want to see him in another jersey. The former Dallas Cowboys who ran back Emmitt Smith turned around when he ended his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and the Giants fans didn’t want to see a similar situation.

Slip 6 from 7

Respect from an eagle fan pic.twitter.com/VI1FhcKtbl

– Boston Scott Stan (@ iDruddigon) January 22, 2020

When Manning decided to leave the NFL, many fans of the opposing teams thought it was the perfect time to step into the comments and talk about why they didn’t like the long-time quarterback. Some users who chose the Eagles laughed at Manning and talked about the fights he had in later years. However, they were more of a vocal minority.

The vast majority of social media fans actually took the time to mention how they respected Manning. Going around for different teams didn’t mean they didn’t appreciate everything the veteran had accomplished in his career.

Slip 7 from 7

RETIRE ITS NUMBER IMMEDIATELY

– Andrew (@Panikk__), January 22, 2020

Manning is not guaranteed admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he will have to wait five years before finding the verdict. In the meantime, however, there are other awards that can be given for the earlier selection of the first round. The Giants fans don’t want any delay. They think it’s time to honor Manning.

After resignation, the player can be honored in a team’s ring of honor. You can also withdraw your jersey to be the only player associated with a specific number. Manning defined number 10 and the fans want him to be the only player wearing this number.

(Photo credit: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)

advertisement