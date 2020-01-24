Giants' Eli Manning is out after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls | National sport

advertisement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was elegant, well prepared, and walked away as a New York giant.

The 39-year-old Manning ended his career on Friday in a roughly seven-minute speech, which was touched with a little humor and almost without emotion, at a press conference surrounded by his family, friends and former teammates and coaches, and the two Super Bowls he delivered to the famous franchise.

“I did it my way from the first moment,” said reticent Manning, who followed Archie, his father, and Peyton, his brother, as NFL quarterbacks. “I couldn’t be someone else than I am. No doubt I would have made it more pleasant for fans, the media and even the front office to be a rah-rah type.

“But that’s not me,” said Manning. “Ultimately, I decide to believe that my teammates and fans have come to appreciate that. What they got was pure, unadulterated Eli.”

The only person who was emotional was Giants co-owner John Mara, who said Manning would be added to the team’s honor ring next season at MetLife Stadium and the quarterback’s No. 10 jersey would be retired.

Mara’s eyes looked up, remembering the last game of Manning’s rookie season in 2004. The boy from Ole Miss over New Orleans led the Giants to a win over Dallas. It was the last game the late co-owner Wellington Mara saw.

“I remember going into the locker room with him afterwards and he said to me,” I think we found our guy. “And how right he was,” said John Mara about his father.

Manning, holder of the certification of almost all Giants, said he had no immediate plans. He admitted that after the victories he would miss the time with his teammates, the game preparation, the fans and the beers in the back of the bus. He plans to spend time with his family and friends to revive the positive memories, ignore the bad times, have fun, and be an assistant coach on his third-class daughter’s basketball team. A job with the Giants is an option, he said.

“People just called me most of my life. Believe me, it’s not easy today, “said Manning, who was the face of the organization with its field play and charitable work.” Wellington Mara always said, “Once a giant, always a giant. For me, it’s just a giant.”

Manning was voted number 1 by the Chargers in 2004, but was sold to the Giants on Draft Day. After nine games, he became the Giants’ quarterback and started the next 222 games in total in a series that ended in December 2017.

Manning led the Giants to titles after the 2007 and ’11 seasons, beating the Patriots both times.

The team’s first and third Lombardi trophies went to the then unbeaten patriots. The David Tyree helmet catch and the game-decisive touchdown pass for Plaxico Burress deserve special mention.

His second title game consisted of an 88-yard ride, which he won with a 38-yard pass to Mario Manningham, right in front of the patriots.

It was classic Manning that the current pressure didn’t mind.

“How good was he today?” Asked Tom Coughlin, head coach of Manning’s two Super Bowl teams. “It was mostly composed and refused to get too sentimental about things we all talk about.”

Coughlin will always remember the Manning he saw every day.

“They only knew the quality of the man,” said Coughlin. “He sits right in front of you every day, the beginning of every day was always a meeting. You knew that you would do your best and it worked.” to be a focused best. “

Manning was not a saint. He was a prankster in the locker room, changed the language on his teammates’ cell phones, or put colored colors in their socks. After a disagreement, he once smeared Vaseline on Shaun O’Hara’s car.

It was all part of the game, although the past eight years have been difficult and the Giants have once played the playoffs.

His last season ended when he was replaced by rookie Daniel Jones as starting quarterback after two games. He had one last hurray when he won a game against the Dolphins after Jones was injured in December.

“It was my farewell and a moment that I will cherish forever,” said Manning.

This also applies to Jones, who is the future quarterback after finishing sixth overall in last year’s draft. He learned from Eli all season when times were good and times were bad.

“You learned more than anything how he did it,” said Jones. “You saw how he dealt with people, how he works himself. There is no better way to learn from it than to see it in action and do it consistently every day.” Top level in terms of leadership and a good teammate. “

Manning’s popularity became apparent by looking at those who came to his last show. In addition to his family, parents, Archie and Olivia and Coughlin, college coach David Cutliffe was with former giants Phil Simms, Harry Carson, Rich Seubert, Tyree, Burress, Hakeem Nicks, Jeff Feagles, David Diehl, Sterling Shepard and Zak present DeOssie, Evan Engram, Brandon Jacobs, longtime trainer Ronnie Barnes, Mark Herzlich, Amani Toomer and several assistant coaches.

“I knew 100% that I wouldn’t regret that,” said Manning, who played here for 16 years and only played here. “

