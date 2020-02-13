There will always be something that is promoted for a new film, especially if it is a film that was so much desired and expected by fans. But really, a “blue slime” Twinkie looks suspicious to some, while others are actually prepared for it and will undoubtedly buy a few boxes if they get the chance. Jeremy Dick from MovieWeb has more to say on the subject. It’s not too surprising that Sony and the hostess are teaming up for this because it’s a good business plan on paper, but you have to wonder how far the gimmick will go. Probably before the release of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sugary treat will sell pretty well as people love to support a gimmick, and the product could sell even better during its release. The Twinkies are obviously already making their rounds on social media and people are either getting excited or raising their eyebrows uncertainly because a blue cream Twinkie looks a little suspicious until you realize that everything is for the show and that it really is no is different from a normal twinkie despite the color of the filling. It’s almost a thought that they could have used green instead of blue for the fill, as this could have given a better hint that it was for the film, since the blue color is definitely more like the 2016 reboot that some people have should still think have given another chance. Jeremy Dick reminds us that hostess used a green fill when it rebooted, although it’s hard to know if anyone remembers it.

Life after death has already been criticized, which has a lot to do with the fact that the film was considered terrible by fans and critics in 2016, but it should get a lot more recognition for various reasons. The use of the original cast in the film was cute and funny for some, but like a playful slap in the face for others, reminding them that the past had to be crowned by the present at some point. The fans didn’t have it though, as many of them turned on the women’s-led film on a grand scale, and despite the fact that it wasn’t the worst trip in history, it just didn’t resonate with many people who ended up missing me old times with the original crew. In a way, the most recent film wasn’t too bad as there were enjoyable moments that helped to keep it alive in some way, but overall it felt like a big nudge for the first two films, and many It wasn’t fans. don’t shop.

It’s kind of amusing that the feeling was mutual when Ghostbusters: Afterlife was announced, and it wasn’t a big surprise when one of the actresses from the 2016 film whipped up and made it clear that she didn’t appreciate the idea of ​​I just have that All-woman cast “dumped” to return to the original story. Republic World’s Vishal Tiwari has more information to add to this thought. But wasn’t that what the film was trying to do in 2016 as they went their own way? However, the argument is still out there and still attracts a few people who may want to discuss which team from Ghostbusters was or is best, but at this point many fans are more than willing to go with the originals to return and start anticipating the release of Afterlife when it finally hits theaters. One can assume that a lot of people are willing to buy new or old goods that have emerged from the movies, and twinkies with blue cream will definitely be on the list, among other things, as there is nothing nicer than pushing what can always be pushed if a A new film, which is already favored by the fans, comes out immediately.

There are likely to be a few other items that will hit the stores before Afterlife hits the cinemas, and it may even happen that the cinemas develop their own promotional offers for the film. But one thing that is also true is that the moment the film becomes less than the hottest news on the market, as happens with every film, these promotions fade and it is likely that we will continue to be blue – Creamy twinkies will be in stores for longer before they are finally taken off the shelf or sold out. Jason Fitzsimmons from Ghostbusters News has more to add. After all, an advertisement usually has a shelf life that matches the phenomenon it is associated with, as different things have come and gone depending on the films popular at the time. Do you remember when Jurassic Park first came out? There were products with dinosaur motifs everywhere, and although they still exist, they have definitely lost some of their appeal over the years. The Twinkies will do the same and probably faster, but at least while they’re here, we can enjoy them.