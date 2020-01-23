Ghostbusters 2020 puts Bill Murray back in his old proton package

advertisement

Bill Murray returns for Ghostbusters: life after death, And he is dressed in the old Ghostbusters uniform and proton pack. Previously, some of Murray’s co-stars had annoyed his involvement in the film, and Murray himself eventually addressed his role in a visiting interview with Vanity Fair. Murray confirms the reports that he will repeat Peter Venkman’s favorite role in this true sequel to the first two films, and appreciates the quality of the screenplay by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. “a lot of feeling” and “a lot of family.”

During the set visit, Bill Murray also dropped another note, revealing that his role in Afterlife will be much bigger than a meaningless cameo in civilian clothes. Since the extent of his involvement is not fully understood, what Murray will do in the sequel is not known exactly, but there may have been concerns that he would only be in the film long enough to say hello and keep going. Now it looks like we will actually see Murray as Peter Venkman in the proton pack again, although the actor wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about it.

On the set of Ghostbusters: life after deathLight proton packs are used for long-distance shots and a 30-pound version for close-ups. At Murray’s urging, the journalist who conducted his interview carried one of the heavies to see what it feels physically like to be a ghostbuster. “When you put this equipment on, it’s so uncomfortable. It’s so hard to stand on your back with that weight and tilt your spine,” Murray says of the discomfort of carrying proton bags, as great as it may seem. When Murray said the first 30 seconds of wearing were okay, he said, “It’s the last 30 and the descent.”

Still, even though the backpacks are literally painful after a while, Murray says that having them is an advantage. “You can edit the lights and the stuff. Have fun. Have your picture taken,” he told Vanity Fair journalist. “I think you should only wear it for an hour. Only an hour,” added Murray, who was obviously very intent on someone else enduring the pain associated with wearing a proton backpack for a longer shot.

Jason Reitman stages the new sequel to Ghostbusters based on a screenplay written with Gil Kenan (Monster House). In addition to Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts will also return. Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and Paul Rudd are new to the line-up. The story follows a single mother and her two children moving to a farm inherited from the family’s grandfather to discover their connection to the legendary Ghostbusters and form a fresh team for the new generation.

Ghostbusters: life after death Premiere in cinemas on July 10, 2020. We haven’t seen any photos of Murray and the others as they will appear in the movie yet, but it’s nice to know that their appearances should be a little more meaningful than anything like a one-liner delivered by a taxi driver. This message comes to us from the Vanity Fair.

