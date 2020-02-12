An unknown hominin has made a significant contribution to the genome of modern West Africans, as a new study has shown. The genetic signal of this unknown ancestral species has been identified in four groups of West Africans, Arun Durvasula and Sriram Sankararaman from the University of California at Los Angeles report.

You may also have a trace of this unknown archaic person. “Our study shows that part of this lineage is also present in non-African population groups,” Sankararaman told Haaretz – it is only less pronounced than in the West African groups.

He and Durvasula are in the process of testing other groups in Africa for the signal, he says.

The crossing event in West Africa may have been relatively new in evolution, although this new unknown species split off the Homo line well over half a million years ago before separating between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, they reported in Science Advances on Wednesday.

Yoruba Obatala priest in her temple in Ife Dierk Lange, Wikimedia Commons

In particular, by comparing the genomes of 405 West Africans with the genomes of the Neanderthals and Denisovans and using computer models, Durvasula and Sankararaman found that today’s Yoruba and Mende between 2 and 19 percent of their genome come from this mysterious archaic hominin. On average, 6.6 percent of the Yoruba and 7 percent of the Mende genome sequences are archaic, they calculate.

Their discovery comes years after the discovery that non-Africans contain genetic signals from Neanderthals and Denisovans. In this case, however, the authors use statistical methods to show that these sequences cannot originate from Neanderthals, Denisovans or African populations such as the South African Khoisan or Central African pygmies.

When asked if Neanderthals could have had it, Sankararaman explains that we currently cannot know. “Our methods require large sample sizes to recognize this ghost population,” he says – and there is very little Neanderthal DNA to work with, which is challenging.

But who could it be? Could this mysterious ghost have been a hominin not from Homo sapiens: a line that split off but came into contact with modern humans in West Africa before it became extinct? “This is a very likely model,” Sankararaman replies.

– Mende people

Prehistoric connections dangereuses

We have long since invalidated the assumption that our development was a linear progression from tree rat to monkey to monkey for us, with only one species in the homo line at a time. Not so. Only Homo sapiens ultimately survived. But throughout our history up to the last 30,000 years (maybe less) there have been several coexisting humanoid species on the homo tree.

For example, at least four types of australopithecins overlapped 4 to 2 million years ago, and the less said about our understanding of the spread and lineage of Homo erectus, the better.

It has also become clear that hominins were not too picky about their love interests. In Eurasia, after leaving Africa, Homo Sapiens met and mingled with Neanderthals and Denisovans many times. Neanderthals and Denisovans had a common ancestor, but after they separated, they also mingled: An exceptionally young hybrid girl of the first generation was found in Siberia, which resulted from such a mixture. Remains of hybrid Neanderthal Homo sapiens have been found in Israel.

For this reason, all non-Africans have some Neanderthal genes, typically between 1 and 2 percent. Many non-Africans – mostly Melanesians, but actually Asians in general (and the earliest Americans who came from Eurasia) – also have a Denisovan legacy. Oceanic people have a Denisovan contribution of up to 6 percent in their DNA.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of years ago, the common ancestor of the Neanderthals and Denisovans mingled with a “superarchaic” hominin who had separated from the homo line about 2 million years ago.

San collects food in BotswanaAndy Maano, Wikimedia Commons

Cross between human species: The latest relevance shows connections between a ghostly woman and modern humans in Africa

More? Recent research has shown that after mixing Neanderthals and Homo sapiens in Europe, some hybrid Homo sapiens Neanderthals returned to Africa and mixed with the Africans, which also led to a weak Neanderthal signal. However, if the Neanderthal signal is normally about 1 to 2 percent of the genome in non-Africans, the Neanderthal signal in the African populations tested is about 0.3 percent.

In addition, several studies had shown contributions from “deep lines” on the descent of today’s Africans. But the extreme rarity of hominin fossils and the even more extreme difficulty in extracting DNA from anything that had died more than a week ago had hampered research. Now researchers have found the smoking DNA of a strange ancestor in Yoruba and Mende, where the signal is loud and strong, and in some non-Africans, where the signal is weaker.

– Nigeria’s Yoruba

Once upon a time in West Africa

When could this mixing have taken place? It was probably fairly new, which is also due to the fact that some West Africans have a genomic contribution of up to 19 percent from this puzzling ancestor.

Durvasula and Sankararaman estimate that the introgressive event occurred about 43,000 years ago – although the potential error rate is tens of thousands of years.

Therefore, the archaic could have survived and until recently lived with modern humans, Sankararaman confirms.

“Alternatively, it could have mingled with a modern human population in the past, who then mingled with the ancestors of today’s West Africans,” he says. There could have been a single crossing event, but a more realistic model would involve little gene flow over an extended period of time.

San, in Namibia, southern Africa Reuters

Durvasula and Sankararaman conclude that the mysterious hominin separated from the homo line about 625,000 years ago (mean value), although their error rate is again amazingly high: 340,000 years to 1.02 million years.

To make the chaotic ancestors even more confusing, there are fossils with strange morphological combinations of archaic and modern features dating back to 35,000 years ago in sub-Saharan Africa – in Iwo Eleru, Nigeria, and Ishango in the Democratic Republic of the Congo – and the Middle East, says the two-man team.

The bottom line is that people who were something other than “Homo sapiens sapiens” may have persisted much later than we normally think.

San Hunter, BotswanaAndy Maano, Wikimedia Commons