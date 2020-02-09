Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

On January 25, the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) Remodelers Council was honored with three national awards, and one member was inducted into the Remodeling Hall of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Washington, DC Fame recorded An event that took place during the International Builders Show in Las Vegas.

Legal Eagle Contractors’ Dan Bawden, GMB, CGR, CAPS, CGP, was inducted into the NAHB Remodeling Hall of Fame. He has an award-winning 40-year career in remodeling and new construction and was Chairman of the NAHB Remodelers Council in 2017. Bawden is a champion for people with physical challenges, promotes independent living and helped build the Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) program. He was recently awarded the National Instructor of the Year by the NAHB.

The Council Awards for the Demonstration of Remodeling Excellence (CADRE) are presented annually to local councils and individuals whose work demonstrates the best practices of the remodeling industry. The Houston Remodelers Council received three awards for 2019: Community Service Project, Public Relation and Promotion Product and Associate of the Year.

The Community Service Project CADRE was accepted on behalf of the Remodelers Council by board member Melanie Heinrich from TriFection Remodeling & Construction. current president of Remodelers Council William Cole, CGR, CAPS, of Divine Renovation; and the 2019 Remodelers Council President Sherry Pruitt, CGR, CAPS, of Whodid It Designs | Remodeling LLC.

In 2019, the Remodelers Council, in partnership with HomeAid Houston, completed two projects: Santa Maria Hostel, which provides services for women, including homeless female veterans, and A Caring Safe Place / Lydia’s Place, an organization dedicated to providing housing and services for homeless men who are addicted and / or HIV positive. Both projects will improve the lives of thousands of Houstoners.

The public relations CADRE was presented to the council for 20 years to publicize the “Hire a Professional Remodeler” message to consumers in the Houston area through print media, social media, radio and television. During this time, two hurricanes have caused significant damage to the city and made homeowners aware of the importance of hiring professional and trustworthy contractors.

The award has been received by GHBA’s Donna Buenik, Director of Builder Programs, and Amy Ahlbrand Robinson, Board Director Public Relations, for the past 11 years.

CADRE was presented to Robinson, M.Ed., by Ideal Consulting. Robinson has been an active member of the Remodelers Council since 1999 and in many ways an advocate for the Council. He has served as Public Relations Board Director on the Education Committee and the GHBA Executive Board since 2009.

Robinson was the editor of the Houston Remodeling Guide until 2018.

The Houston Remodelers Council thanks its members for voluntarily providing their time, materials and services for the annual projects and board positions that are important to the success story of the Council.

This article was provided by a member of the Greater Houston Builders Association’s Remodelers Council. The Remodelers Council is dedicated to promoting professionalism and public awareness of the remodeling profession through education, certification and support for the Houston community. For more information on this article, please contact Lorraine Hart at [email protected] To join the Council or find a professional remodeler near you, please visit www.ghba.org.