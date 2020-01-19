advertisement

Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

advertisement

According to the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), the typical lifespan of an asphalt roof with gravel is 20 years. Houston experiences extreme weather conditions together with extreme temperatures; heavy rainfall, hurricanes, strong winds, hailstorms and tornadoes. It is suggested to have your roof inspected regularly.

There are signs that your roof may need to be replaced or may need to be repaired. These signs include leaks, missing shingles, gravel edges that are curled or cupped, bald spots, cracked shingles and visible fiberglass due to grain loss and the exposed matte that acquires weathering.

Approximately 90% of the leaks come from roof flash units. Flashes in the valleys, outer edges of the roof, around roof penetrations, and where the shingles slopes attach to the cladding / wall on a structure. These areas are crucial because of draining large amounts of water from the roof (valleys), from the cladding on the roof (wall flashes) or diverting water around holes that have been cut through the roof (drains, outlets) around the home to come in.

The flashing and state of your roof shingles must be inspected. Look carefully for exposed nail heads, raised flashes, raised nails, surface cracks on the shingles, blistering (circular spots missing grains). If flashing is not installed and not properly sealed, rain will penetrate. Also nail and flashy sealants can deteriorate and can be affected by extreme heat and cold exposure after storms or weather after a long time.

Every time you replace your roof, new flashes should be installed where possible so that it has the life of your new roof. Much of the long-term damage to shingles is the result of poor ventilation, so if possible consider upgrading to ridge openings or discuss vent options with the contractor. Manually nailing the fixings is the best practice for attaching shingles to the deck, although pneumatic nail / staple guns are acceptable according to the manufacturer’s installation guidelines.

With everything listed, replacing your roof is a big expense. Repairing the roof, if it remains repairable, is often the best option. By the way, it’s always better if you and your roof can stay there until the insurance company can finally do their bit. Watch out for contractors who tell you that you need a new roof, while you may not. Choose a local professional company with roof inspection and replacement experience.

This article was provided by a member of the Remodelers Council of the Greater Houston Builders Association. The Remodelers Council is committed to promoting professionalism and public awareness of the remodeling profession through education, certification and service to the Houston community. Send an email to msouter@certifiedrestoration.net to reach the author directly. For information about this article, contact Lorraine Hart at lorraine@idealconsulting.net. Go to www.ghba.org to become a member of the council or to find a professional remodeler in your area.

advertisement