Published

23:00 CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

While the Greater Houston Builders Association celebrates the 40th anniversary of raising funds for local charities, there are hundreds of builders, developers, vendors, suppliers, and traders who have made this milestone possible.

Since 1980, members of the GHBA have been donating construction, materials, labor and time to building two to three Benefit houses per year that will benefit two local charities when sold at market value – HomeAid Houston and Operation Final Home.

Builders have included, Arbor Home Corporation, Ashton Woods Homes, Brighton Builders Inc., CastleRock Communities, Castletree Homes, Chesmar Homes with five houses, Darling Homes, David Powers Homes, David Weekly Homes, Emerald Homes, First Texas Homes, Gateway Homes Inc. ., Highland Homes Houston Ltd. with three houses, M / I Houston, MHI Inc., Newmark Homes, Perry Homes, Pulte Home Corporation, Ryland Homes, Taylor Morrison, Trendmaker Homes, Lennar / Village Builders and Westin Homes, to name just a few.

Developers include American General Land Development, Caldwell Companies, Dalton Smith Interests, Esra Grae Corporation, First General Realty Mortgage & Trust, Friendswood Development Company, Lake Olympia Development Corp., Land Tejas Development with a record of 17 parties, Marlborough Development Company , Midway Development, Newland Communities, NewQuest Properties, Rise Communities, Ryko Development Inc., South Shore Harbor Development Ltd., Terrabrook Communities, The Howard Hughes Corporation – Bridgeland LP with six parties, The Woodlands Development Co., Toll Brothers, Trend Development and Trendmaker Development Company.

“Celebrating 40 years with the names mentioned here is an honor,” said Rob Hellyer, 2020 president of the GHBA. “It is also an honor to receive donations from the hundreds of companies that have supplied their materials and services, and most of them contribute every year. The Benefit Homes Project raised almost $ 12 million. I look forward to seeing the 2020 houses built for our two charities. “

The most recent Benefit home under construction is HistoryMaker, which is building their Alder plan in Sierra Vista. Land Tejas gave fate. The house is almost complete and open for tours.

Call GHBA at 281-970-8970 for information about the Benefit Homes Project or the Greater Houston Builders Association.

