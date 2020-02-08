BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Seasoned striker Jorge Molina scored two goals on Saturday and led Getafe to a dominant 3-0 win over Valencia.

Getafe continues to exceed expectations for the humble Madrid club. His fourth win in a row increased the overall league to 42 points. Leader Real Madrid have 49 and Barcelona 46 before their respective games on Sunday.

Getafe visits Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the next round.

Getafe caused a choking defense against Valencia before Molina scored the opening goal in the 58th minute after a rebound.

Molina undoubtedly put the result in 67th place with a brilliant solo performance. The 37-year-old Molina received the ball outside the box alone and with three defenders between him and the goalkeeper. Instead of waiting for help, Molina shot past a defender and gave the other two an elegant twist before shooting home with his left foot.

Valencia played with 10 men in the last 12 minutes after Alessandro Florenzi was knocked out because of a Marc Cucurella cut.

Striker Jaime Mata ended Valencia’s demolition in 87th with his eighth league goal.

“Our strength is that we are a team. It doesn’t matter who plays, ”said Molina. “The team played a round match. We were superior and the result is well deserved. “

Getafe’s budget is below 60 million euros and is thus in the middle of the list of financial powers of the 20-team league. That is around 170 million euros for Valencia and more than 600 million euros for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Valencia finished fifth, but was able to slip the table this weekend depending on other results. The poor performance came after the loss to Granada earlier this week.

Valencia’s defender Gabriel Paulista, one of the players that Molina rejected after scoring his second goal, looked after his team with great excitement after the game.

“Everything went wrong,” said Paulista. “Our attitude has to change today. We have to be more like men on the field, fight, respect our rivals and have no intention of causing damage. But we have to be tighter in every way. “

Levante won 2-0 at home against Leganés and left the guests in the relegation zone.

Levante’s first win in 2020 ended a losing streak with four losses.

Later on Saturday, Atlético Madrid hosted Granada while Villarreal played in Valladolid.

