For the tax year 2019, your friends at the IRS have introduced the new form 1040-SR (US tax return for seniors). This exciting development is proof that the US Federal Reserve is intensively taking care of tax returns for older people. Not quite. In fact, Congress asked the IRS to develop a new form that was easier and easier for older taxpayers. The IRS response with the new Form 1040-SR was the least they could do. Literally.

What you need to know about the new form

You can only use Form 1040-SR if you were born before January 2, 1955. In other words, you had to be 65 or older as of January 1st of this year (01/01/20).

To say that the new Form 1040-SR very well reflects the 2019 version of the “regular” Form 1040 is an understatement.

* The only difference on page 1 of the two forms is that Form 1040-SR contains a larger typeface, larger fields for information and numbers that must be entered by older taxpayers, and a more easily decoded standard deduction table with a larger typeface. Some seniors have poor eyesight.

* Page 2 of Form 1040-SR continues with the topic “Larger pressure and larger spaces”. Otherwise it is identical to page 2 of the regular form 1040.

* Instructions for the new Form 1040-SR and the 2019 version of the regular Form 1040 are included in the same document (TAX YEAR 2019 INSTRUCTIONS 1040 and 1040-SR). The instructions for each position apply equally to both forms.

As a senior taxpayer, if you use the regular 1040 form instead of the new 1040-SR, the information and numbers you need to enter on each line are exactly the same. However, you have a little more space to work. This is the government’s idea of ​​actively addressing the special needs of older taxpayers.

More important information about the 2019 yields

For both the new Form 1040-SR and the 2019 version of the regular Form 1040, the IRA distributions and income from pensions are shown in separate lines on page 1 of the forms. Use lines 4a and 4b to report the total IRA distributions and taxable amount. Use lines 4c and 4d to report total pensions and pensions and the taxable amount.

For both the new Form 1040-SR and version 2019 of the regular Form 1040, provide the net capital gain or loss on page 1, line 6.

For the tax year 2019, there are only three numbered additional plans for Form 1040-SR and the regular Form 1040 instead of the six additional plans for the 2018 version of the regular Form 1040.

* Schedule 1 (Additional Income and Adjustments) is used to report business income from Schedule C, E or F and deductions for which you do not need to claim – such as child support paid before 2019 according to a divorce agreement, the deductible part of self-employment tax and HSA contributions). The 2019 version of Schedule 1 essentially corresponds to the 2018 version.

* Schedules 2 and 4 from 2018 have been combined into a new schedule 2 (additional taxes) for 2019. Use Schedule 2 to identify additional taxes that line 15 of form 1040-SR and line 15 of form 1040 (e.g., as an alternative minimum tax (AMT) for the few who still owe them the self-employment tax, the additional Medicare tax of 0.9% for people with higher income and the net investment tax of 3.8% for people with higher income.

* Plans 3 and 5 from 2018 have been merged into a new Plan 3 (additional credits and payments) for 2019. Use plan 3 to identify any tax credits that are not directly claimed on page 2 of form 1040-SR or page 2 of the regular form 1040 (like the college and residential energy credits).

* Schedule 6 (Foreign Address and Third Party Designee) has been deleted for the 2019 version of the regular form 1040 and is not required for the new form 1040-SR.

Observe the recently passed extender laws

At the end of last year, the new 2019 tax relief law for taxpayers (the law) came into force. This legislation retrospectively stimulated and / or extended a number of individual federal income tax reliefs, often referred to as extenders. The extensions usually last until 2020, so think about the extensions when preparing your 2019 Form 1040-SR.

The bottom line

A larger printout on Form 1040 would be nice for many of us. However, it is only available if you are authorized to submit the new Form 1040-SR. Big news? No. The legitimate big news is the list of extenders that seniors may be able to access on their large 1040-SR forms. You can find more information in the lower sidebar. The other news is that the IRS has just announced that returns for 2019 are now accepted. So if you have all your tax information for 2019 on hand, you can try it.

Sidebar: The Extenders

No, that’s not the name of a new Netflix

Series. This is the abbreviation for a series of tax breaks that our beloved Congress tends to expire before extending it at the last minute for a year or two. Here are the key extenders for individual taxpayers.

Threshold for medical expenses deduction. The deduction threshold should be raised to a massive 10% of the AGI in 2019 and beyond. The law extends the more tax-friendly threshold of 7.5% of AGI until 2020.

Write off tuition fees. This deduction can be up to $ 4,000 annually for lower income or up to $ 2,000 for medium income. It ended at the end of 2017. The law retrospectively revises it to cover expenditure on qualified universities in 2018 and extends it to cover the costs incurred in 2019 and 2020.

Break for defaulted dorm debt. The law retrospectively restores the interruption that allows you to treat up to $ 2 million of the defaulted debt for the purchase of a residence as a tax-free transaction ($ 1 million for married people who submit separately). The interruption is now available for eligible debt relief payments that will be made in 2018-2020.

Mortgage insurance premium amortization. Premiums for qualified mortgage insurance for the purchase, construction or improvement of a first or second residence may be treated as deductible qualified residence interest. The law revises this interruption to cover eligible premiums paid from 2018 to 2020. The deduction does not apply to higher incomes.

$ 500 credit for energy efficient renovation. The law resumes the federal tax credit of up to $ 500 for installing certain energy-saving improvements at a primary residence. This interruption is now available for qualifying improvements that were installed between 2018 and 2020.

Crucial: The $ 500 amount is a lifetime limitation. So if you applied for credit for a year prior to 2018, the lifetime limit of $ 500 may exclude another credit. We are sorry!

Credit for fuel cell vehicles. You can apply for a federal tax credit for vehicles powered by a chemical combination of oxygen and hydrogen to generate electricity. Base balance is $ 4,000 for vehicles weighing a maximum of 8,500 pounds. Additional credits of $ 1,000 to $ 4,000 are available for cars and light commercial vehicles, provided their fuel consumption meets federal standards. The law extends the credit to qualified vehicles purchased in the 2018-2020 period.

Credit for plug-in electric motorcycles. The federal tax credit for the purchase of qualified electric motorcycles can be worth up to $ 2,500. The law extends the credit to cover eligible purchases in 2018-2020.

In-vehicle facility credit for alternative fuels. The law retrospectively extends the federal tax credit to up to 30% of the cost of installing non-hydrogen fueled alternative fuel vehicles (including electric vehicle chargers) to cover the devices put into operation from 2018 to 2020.