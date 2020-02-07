It is a refreshing feeling when the clock strikes midnight and a new year begins: it is the perfect time to turn the page and take important steps. And in 2020, musically speaking, The Boot employees are expecting great things from some upcoming acts.

The 2020 class of artists to watch vary in genre, style, influence, and background, but these emerging country, Americana, folk, and bluegrass men, women, and groups are likely to have banner years. These 25 names are the ones you should keep your eyes (and ears) on: artists you want to hear early so that you can show that you knew about them first.

Some of these acts may already be familiar to The Boot readers – perhaps you’ve heard someone’s debut single on the radio or in a playlist; Maybe you saw them live or on TV – while others became new favorites. Our staff have taken into account the sound and potential of each artist, along with the industry hype and our own opinions, to put 2020 artists on the watchlist, and we’re ready to report more on these emerging stars.

Read on to find out the names of The Boot 2020 artists and a bit more about them – and get ready to hear a lot from them all year round.