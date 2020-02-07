Never ask Randy NewmanWork ethic! The singer-songwriter does everything for his family. As the father of five children – Amos Newman, 51, Patrick Newman, 27, Eric Newman and John Newman and daughter Alice Newman – Randy has learned a thing or two how to provide music to his loved ones.

The 76-year-old is best known for writing Toy Story’s theme song “You have a friend in me” in 1995. Previously, he told NPR about the popularity of the song. “It inevitably speaks to hundreds of millions that I would not address.”

Toy Story was the first animated film Randy had worked on. To Tom MacDougallRandy, executive vice president of music at Walt Disney Studios, was as important as some of the main cast members.

“Pixar was almost the anti-Disney company that didn’t want to make musicals, princess movies, or magic and things like that,” he said. “I would say Randy is as important as Tom Hanks or Tim Allen … If we didn’t have his music in there, you would certainly feel it. And maybe you don’t even want to make it without him. “

In Toy Story 2, Randy returned to animation when he wrote for “When She Loved Me” Sarah McLachlan, The singer has achieved so many successes in his career that he has already won two Oscars and has been nominated 20 times so far.

When USA Today asked the star if he would ever stop counting his Oscar nominations, Randy said, “No, it’s special every time.” But if you’re not nominated, it’s not devastating. It’s just like that. “

Randy could also win two more awards at the 2020 Oscars. He was nominated for Best Original Score for Marriage Story and Best Original Song for Toy Story 4. We wish him all the best!

Scroll down to meet Randy’s five children!