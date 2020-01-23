Get to know the 3 sons of the singer

advertisement

We know that when it comes to music and fashion Gwen Stefani know everything about it. However, there is one aspect of entertainer’s life to watch out for: how great she is for her three boys as a mother!

After he made the covenant for life with the musician and front man Bush Gavin Rossdale In 2002, the famous couple would wait four years to have their first child, Kingston. But that wouldn’t be it for the duo, as they would have two children before everything was said and done: son Zuma in 2008 and Apollo in 2014.

Unfortunately, the voice judge and Gavin would end it and officially separate it in 2016. However, this does not mean that they have not done everything in their power to ensure that they are there for their little ones. “You know, we both manage to feed them more or less on time and take them to school.” Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on May 9th.

advertisement

“They’re really fine,” Gavin continued. “They are really happy and that’s it. We do our best.” While the former couple are teaching their children as much as possible, the No Doubt leadership once showed that they actually learned something from their boys.

“One thing that the kids taught me is how to be better organized,” the megastar said in an interview with Shape. “I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have someone with the key to your hotel room. But as a mother you have to be the one who has the say. “

Stewart Cook / Shutterstock

Nowadays Gwen is with a country artist Blake Shelton – Who are your children? “He’s actually a good father,” revealed Gwen in a Today episode. “He helped me a lot, so I literally get to the point where I mean,” You have to go home, I need help. “It’s hard. I have three boys.” So cute!

Scroll down to meet Gwen’s three boys!

advertisement