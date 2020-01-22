Get to know the 2 children of the singer Egypt and Genesis

advertisement

You know her songs and how talented she is, but you should know that too Alicia Keys is such an incredible mother for two wonderful sons.

The 38-year-old “No One” singer and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, closed the knot in July 2010 and children will soon follow. Just three months after the famous couple walked down the aisle, they welcomed their first child, a son named Egypt. That would not be right for the couple when it comes to children, because four years later they would have another son, Genesis. The megastar has never shied away from talking about her life as a mother, especially not how important the role was in her life.

“Motherhood gave me a greater sense of clarity,” the entertainer once said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I used to be less aware of how I wanted to spend my time and more influenced by others. After I had my children, I felt that I had found my north star. I was less wasteful; I worked more effectively. “Alicia – whose memoirs will be released in March 2020 – has also shown how she sometimes felt unsafe when she became a mother.

advertisement

“What if I’m not set on maternity? What if I don’t manage to be responsible for a child – a life? What if I can’t?” She wrote in an excerpt from her book about Instagram, “There is probably no person on earth who has not asked these questions in any way at any time. The fear of possible inadequacy is real. I was determined to do for my child what I used to do for myself had: to free my life from all circumstances that no longer served me. “But when it comes down to it, it’s all about motherhood.

“Of all my jobs, parenting is my favorite. It teaches me so much about myself, capacity, patience and awareness. It is the most beautiful and the most difficult, ”she wrote in the post.

JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Scroll down to meet Alicia’s two children!

advertisement