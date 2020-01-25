Get to know the 2 children of the Kiss Frontman

advertisement

He is known to the world as the most popular member of the legendary rock band Kiss, but behind all these faces is that Gene Simmons Wearing it as usual is a great father for two children – and it’s time to get to know them!

The 70-year-old rocker would welcome his first child, Nick, in 1989 while dating his current wife, Shannon Tweed. That would not be right for the couple, because three years later they would greet their second baby, this time a daughter they called Sophie. Gene and Shannon had yet another event to celebrate in 2011 – after a 28-year relationship, the couple would finally say, “I do.”

While the musician’s two children have grown up and are no longer concentrating on their own lives, they remember what it was like to grow up with a famous father, especially since they overlapped with a lot of people from the music industry. “My father will say,” You met this person. They were in the house. “And I won’t remember meeting you,” Sophie said to People once. “I say,” I love Christian Aguilera“And he will say,” Oh yes, you met her. You were 10 years old. I do not remember! Nobody expressed the importance of these people to me when I was younger. They just said, “This is our friend.”

Gene also taught his children a lot of incredible music when they were grown up. “My parents played Aretha Franklin and Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald, The Beatles, Monkees and The Who – these very strong pop melodies with jazz influence ”, Sophie, who is also a musician, recalled Harper’s Bazaar.

“This is what I still base the music on. I just feel like every song has to have a personal connection, or at least you have to enjoy singing it,” she continued. “There are many times where I listen to songs and they are so monotonous in their emotion and I wish artists wouldn’t correct the singing in the post so much so that there was a little bit more personality. “

Scroll down and meet Genes’ two children, Nick and Sophie!

