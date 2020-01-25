Get to know days of our life Lamon Archey

advertisement

Days of Our Lives fans love Lamon Archey, although you all know him much better than Eli Grant. He is a man who seems to love what he does as a police officer, but sometimes he makes some very questionable life choices. We are almost certain that his best life is loving Lani, his counterpart and the woman who makes the best of him, but he can’t always see that. At the moment, however, we ignore him as Eli and get to know him a little better than Lamon. He is a man who does not live his life in uniform, and most people forget that when they see him. He is a man who has a lot to offer and has a lot to offer. So let’s get to know him as a person.

He is best known for his other show

He may be someone we love on days, but he’s only been here since 2017. Before that, he was part of Young and the Restless as Mason Wilder, where he started working when he first got a job as an actor. He was there from 2012 to 2014 when he left the show. He only took on his role on the days up to 2016, although he only appeared in 2017.

advertisement

His grandparents raised him

He was not raised by his own parents. We don’t know how or why – and we don’t know anything about his mother. However, we do know that his grandparents raised him in their home in San Mateo. He had minimal contact with his father over a period of 20 years until his father died. It doesn’t sound like a very happy situation if you are not brought up by your parents, but he seems to be a young man who is close to the other people in his family, and that’s a nice thing. He is lucky to have grandparents who are happy to have him in their homes and hearts.

He is sporty

Lamon is a man of many talents, including soccer. He played in high school for several years. He hasn’t played college since he didn’t go to college, but we don’t know if that’s because he didn’t love the sport, didn’t want to play anymore, or wasn’t quite good enough to continue.

He worked hard as a young adult

When he graduated from high school, he didn’t know what he wanted to do in his life. He knew he was going to do something great, but he needed to find a job. He worked as a carpenter for almost two years. After that, he decided to move from San Mateo to Los Angeles and live with his uncle. He wasn’t sure what he wanted there either, but he thought he might find some luck in the medical field. He started working as an EMT. It would take a few more years before he realized that acting was a real possibility, although he would have spent almost two years in acting classes and auditions with no prospect. In 2010 he would give up his dream when he was offered his first acting job.

He has three children

Lamon Archey is a father of three. His first child was born in 2002 when his father was only 22 years old. He was a young father, and he was not living his best life at this point in his life. It would take 8 years before he got the chance to act professionally. His second son was born in 2009 and his third child, his first daughter, was born in 2012. He shares both his second and third child with his fiance.

He marries

It’s time too. He recently announced that his wedding will be in February 2019 and will be quite small. It is time that he and his fiance have been engaged since 2010. Yes, you read that correctly. You’ve been engaged for a decade, and we can’t imagine why someone should wait so long when you know you’re the only one and everything’s fine – especially with kids.

advertisement