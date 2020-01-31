Advertisement

The Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an initiative that allows customers to label their vehicles’ license plates with the Expo 2020 logo. the largest event in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, as of February 2, 2020.

“The launch of this initiative aims to help Dubai host the Expo 2020. Drivers can now replace their vehicle signs with the Expo logo. The service costs Dh200 per sign plus a nominal fee for applying logos,” said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA.

“The start date of the initiative is February 2, 2020. Interested customers can apply online via the RTA website (www.rta.ae). They will receive new signs with the Expo logo center or within three days of the next customer request RTA service providers across Dubai.

“The underlying goal of the initiative is to encourage drivers to participate in Expo 2020, a world-class business, tourism and promotional event. Approximately 25 million visitors are expected at Expo, the largest trade show in the UAE and on the whole world .

“In September 2019, RTA launched an initiative to support Expo 2020 by offering 20 badges with the Expo logo in a public auction. The badges also resembled the dates of the first world exhibition, the UAE’s first participation, and Dubai, which is the Awarded the contract for hosting Expo 2020, “added Al Ali.

