Gerry McAnaney appointed as new FAI president

advertisement

Gerry McAnaney is the new FAI president after beating rival candidate Martin Heraghty in today’s election to succeed Donal Conway.

At the Association’s AGM in July, when Conway was re-elected as president, McAnaney lost Paul Cooke in the vice-president’s contest, while Heraghty was elected to his seat on the same day.

advertisement

McAnaney, a former commander in the army who has represented the Defense Forces and, more recently, Football For All in the FAI National Council, has had a broad involvement in football administration for many years.

A Dubliner who had lived in Cork for a long time, enjoyed a long-term association with College Corinthians and stints as a player at Cobh Ramblers and Cork City.

Today’s election of Conway’s successor is the last act in a series of radical changes that this week unveiled former international Niall Quinn as Deputy Interim CEO.

advertisement