Germany's pro-Israeli left has a new target in the crosshairs: Jews - World News

I met Thomas, a passionate young German, over a decade ago at a demonstration by the radical left in Berlin, protesting the commemoration of the anniversary of German reunification. Since the official event was safe this year, I preferred to go to the protest rally, which also sounded more interesting. It was an anti-nationalist demonstration warning of the dangers of a patriotic discourse about “national unity”. When I got there, I was surprised to see many of the demonstrators waving Israeli flags. Thomas was one of them. He ran through the street, wrapped in the blue and white flag. The presence of the Israeli flag amazed me – after all, the German state against which he demonstrated was for decades one of the greatest supporters of Israel. Thomas said, “I’m anti-nationalist and hate every flag except the Israeli flag because Israel is the answer to fascism.” Then he shouted with the other demonstrators, “Grandpa, grandma, stop whining – you’re a criminal, no victims. ”

That was my introduction to the political phenomenon of anti-German. It started in the late 1980s as an exotic offshoot of the Maoist left, whose members had denied the legitimacy of a German nation after the Nazis under the motto “Germany, never again”. But for two decades, anti-German has had a primary focus: an unrestricted attack on anyone who is critical of Israeli politics. According to their amazingly simple approach, anti-Semitism is the source of all evil, Israel is the answer to anti-Semitism and therefore an absolute good. As a result, demonstrations and Facebook posts from this left-wing group even called for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Gaza – that is, for genocide.

The absurdity doesn’t stop there. Even an appeal to regulate the German financial markets is anti-Semitism for anti-Germans, as it points to a conspiracy of “Jewish bankers” and “international Zionism”. Intellectuals from this group also attack meditation meetings of women. The participants hold hands and connect with the Great Mother. They define them as pagan rites that are directed against Jewish monotheism.

The Hebrew-language Wikipedia describes the anti-German as an “anti-nationalist communist movement”. However, it is difficult to define them as communists, let alone as anti-nationalists. Anti-German don’t just come from the left; Many come from neo-liberal business law and some are even ready to join the far-right AfD party because it supports Israel.

All of this sounds like a description of a bizarre ideological cult. In fact, the anti-German counts at most a few thousand activists. But in the current global political climate, the marginal becomes the central and the central marginal. As a result, the worldview represented by these people has become a phenomenon that goes beyond anecdotes in recent years. It has a considerable influence in civil society and in the editorial offices of the most important newspapers in Germany and now also in Austria and Switzerland. In Berlin in particular, where there is a particularly large concentration of anti-German, this has become increasingly clear. Thomas, the enthusiastic demonstrator, has since been an academic and publisher of an influential cultural pillar in a German newspaper.

Anti-German sympathizers are today the driving force behind journalistic and social media attacks on institutions in Berlin, especially on institutions that deal with Jewish history and even anti-Semitism research. The Jewish Museum Berlin became the object of a particularly ugly offensive. The director of the institution, Peter Schaefer, a Jewish scholar, was vilified by pro-Israeli activists to the point where he had to resign last June. When the museum published a story on Twitter that implied the support of the BDS movement, it was alleged that Schäfer personally supports the BDS and is therefore anti-Semitic.

The charges were subsequently directed against another high-ranking official of the institution, Yasemin Shooman, who was accused of daring to compare anti-Semitic attacks with attacks on Muslim migrants. For his part, Thomas Thiel, editor-in-chief of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, wrote a statement in which he claimed that Shooman had made the museum an active center of “political Islam” with exhibitions on Jewish history and the Holocaust.

In fact, the intellectual and academic discourse in Germany today is consistently focused on Israeli rights. When it comes to Israel, the most respected media and academic platforms publish articles that look like they could have been eliminated by the right-wing Israeli side Mida. The Center for Research on Antisemitism, one of the most important institutions of its kind in Germany, has also caught on in a public storm and is accused of anti-Semitism.

The anti-German want everything that has to do with anti-Semitism to be subjected to their unified and dogmatic line. Paradoxically, ideas and opinions that can be expressed in Israeli science without any particular problems have caused a great stir in Berlin. Germans, some descendants of National Socialists, do not hesitate to attack the Jewish and Israeli left. Scholars who have dedicated their lives to Jewish research are cautious because they fear to say something that is inconsistent with this absurd conception of reality.

“Iran Day”

It looks like no one can stop the madness of anti-Germans who are reminiscent of pro-Israeli evangelicals or extreme right-wing groups. Even if the Israeli government decided to expel all Palestinians or annex Lebanon, its staunch defenders could prevent any criticism of this move from being published in the German media.

In fact, Israel’s German defenders are not really interested in Israel: the Jewish state appears to be the center of their world, but their knowledge of Israeli politics and society is usually very limited. What interests them is nurturing their own self-righteousness, which takes on shocking proportions. Since the Nazi past and the Holocaust form the basis of German post-war identity, they want to project their self-confidence onto the whole world.

The mood in Berlin, the former capital of the Third Reich, is particularly revealing when you think about the discourse on anti-Semitism 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. The fusion of criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism is becoming ever closer. Any other point of view is aggressively rejected. This week’s gathering of heads of state and government in Jerusalem to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz embodies this conception of reality that subjects history and morality to the current interests of the Israeli government. This is how the Holocaust Day turns into “Iran Day”. After the new version of the Holocaust, Hitler was only the forerunner of Ali Khamenei, and Benjamin Netanyahu is the contemporary personification of Anne Frank.

But Israel is not the whole story. The new German ideology appears to be based on a single imperative that emanates from the philosopher Theodor Adorno: the obligation to do everything possible to prevent Auschwitz from recurring. It sounds good, but it’s currently showing that the need is a bad compass – those who subscribe to it will stumble on the way there. If your whole worldview is about not repeating a crime – even if it’s the most terrible crime in history – you can come to absurd conclusions.

It turns out that under the banner of the struggle against anti-Semitism, it is possible to justify murderous acts, violate freedom of expression, siege Jews and, above all, mock reason.

