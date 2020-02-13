The tough exchange between Vladimir Putin and Polish President Andrzej Duda on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army reflects the great cracks that World War II left in the politics and history of Europe – even more than seven decades later.

There is no doubt about the decisive role of the Soviet Union in the extermination of the Nazi regime, but it is also clear that the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact signed on August 23, 1939, enabled Germany to invade Poland nine days later. Russia is now trying to remove this stain, prompting Putin to make every effort to accuse Poland of being responsible for the outbreak of the war.

However, Poland fell victim to a double aggression: the German invasion on September 1, 1939 and the Soviet invasion on September 17. Both led to the elimination of the Polish state, which reminded the Poles of the division of their country in the second half of the 18th century. The Poles have also raised the murder of around 20,000 Polish prisoners of war on Stalin’s orders in the 1940 Katyn massacre and the failure of the Red Army to intervene against the German occupiers during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944.

The two sides only refer to events that are favorable to them in the historical argument, and it is clear that we cannot rely solely on the positions of politicians in such accusations. It is not easy to take a step back and try with intellectual honesty to reconstruct these intricate events. The shadow of the Holocaust hovering over everything makes the discussion even more difficult – but it’s impossible to ignore it.

On September 22, 1939, when the two invading armies met in Brest-Litowsk in eastern Poland, the soldiers of the Wehrmacht and the Red Army organized a joint victory parade. Incredible pictures show the new friendships between soldiers of the two armies, while on the review stand – in brutal and unimaginable irony today – Germany’s famous “tank leader”, General Heinz Guderian, and the Soviet Jewish general Semyon Moiseevich Krivoshein. Can we imagine what they really thought of each other?

The Third Reich and the Soviet Union also held a prisoner exchange in Brest-Litowsk, during which Moscow handed over dozens of German communists to the Gestapo, including many Jews who had found refuge in the “socialist homeland” after the Nazis came to power. It’s hard to describe a more shameful and disgusting deal than this.

The Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, however, has a much broader context and cannot be viewed separately from pre-war Polish politics. A shameful act by Poland is linked to his reaction to the Munich Agreement, which was the culmination of Hitler’s British and French appeasement. In this pact of September 1938, the two democratic powers of the West agreed on the annexation of the Sudetenland by Germany and in practice ended the independence of Czechoslovakia. Poland’s reaction to the tremendous horrors of World War II has been marginal, but it is an ugly stain on Poland’s politics.

Poland and Czechoslovakia gained independence in the fall of 1918 after the defeat of Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the First World War. However, the two countries got into a border dispute over the Cieszyn region in Polish and Tesin in Czech in southeast Silesia. that had a mixed population. After fighting in 1919 and international mediation, it was decided in 1920 to split the region between Poland and Czechoslovakia – and Cieszyn / Tesin was also split between the two countries. After the Munich Agreement, Poland invaded and annexed the Czech part of the region – in coordination with the German army, which conquered other areas of Czechoslovakia.

No Slavic solidarity

The city of my birth, Bielsko, Poland, is on the main road between Krakow and Cieszyn. As a 5-year-old boy, I saw tanks for the first time in my life – not German or Soviet tanks, but Polish tanks that drove through our street on the way to the “liberation” of Tesin. Poland even issued a special commemorative stamp to mark the region’s return to Poland’s homeland – no Slavic solidarity and no identification with its neighbor despite Nazi aggression. Instead, Poland participated in the distribution of the loot – not exactly an ally of Hitler, but a partner in his aggression.

Polish tank men during a break in the Kalisz-Cieszyn March (1944-1945). Rousinovskiy / Sputnik / AFP

The most fateful Polish move, however, occurred in the winter of 1938/39, when Britain and France realized that their appeasement policy against Hitler was a strategic and moral mistake. It became clear that Germany had aggressive intentions towards Poland: demands to annex the free city of Danzig (Gdansk) and to abolish the Polish corridor that separated the main part of Germany from East Prussia.

Britain was preparing for the possibility of war: the draft was resumed, the production of tanks and airplanes increased and the newly invented radar adopted – which later led to the Royal Air Force’s superiority over the air force. And in the spring of 1939, France and Great Britain gave Poland guarantees against the danger of a German invasion.

These steps led to an extraordinary Soviet initiative: They asked the two capitalist Western powers to hold talks about possible military cooperation against German aggression against Poland. In the summer of 1939, a high-ranking British-French military delegation traveled to Moscow for these talks – the first such cooperation between the Soviet Union and the West.

The delegation spent a few weeks in Moscow, and although both sides had extensive discussions about possible common military options, the talks came to a dead end. The Soviet Defense Minister Kliment Voroshilov repeatedly asked his colleagues the obvious question: to stop the German invasion, the Red Army would have to enter Poland – would the Polish government agree?

The Poles did not answer. It is possible to understand their fears given the history of Russian-Polish relations, the Polish-Soviet war after the Russian Revolution, and the fear of communism. In the end, the French pressured the Poles to give an answer that was no. According to reports, Polish Foreign Minister Jozef Beck (whom Putin occasionally mentions as someone who is committed to supporting Germany) said during a meeting: “If the Red Army marches into Poland, who knows when it will leave?” It is possible to understand this fear, but back it hid a Polish view that was more afraid of Soviet Russia than Nazi Germany.

When the Polish response was forwarded to Moscow, talks with Britain and France collapsed, and within two days the German Foreign Minister arrived in Moscow and the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed.

Historians know that asking what would have happened if? Still, we can assume that the story would have turned out if the Poles let the Red Army enter their country under certain conditions to ward off a Nazi invasion otherwise. The Second World War and the Holocaust would certainly not have happened as they did.

Poland has never taken responsibility for this fateful decision that paved the way to war. Not that the victim is guilty – Germany is the culprit and, to a very small extent, Russia. The Poles’ unwillingness to take responsibility for incorrect decisions is also part of the historical record. I always raise this issue in discussions with Polish scholars and leaders, and I have not yet received an answer.

Questions to the Poles

The German occupation brought with it one of the most terrible disasters in Polish history. The Nazis murdered 3 million Polish Jewish citizens and 3 million non-Jewish Poles, most of them among the elites, in order to make the Polish people servants of the German master race.

However, it is possible to ask the Poles about some issues during the war. First, the Polish underground home army, which operated under the command of the Polish government in exile in London, did not conduct any significant resistance operations during the German occupation. And during the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto in April 1943, the home army did not rise and provided substantial help to the Jews in the ghetto to prevent the extermination of the remaining Jews, all of whom were Polish citizens.

The underground decided not to revolt until the Red Army approached the gates of Warsaw. The aim of the uprising, which broke out on August 1, 1944, was not only the uprising against the Germans; After all, the Red Army wanted to drive them out. The Poles wanted to prevent the Soviets from liberating Warsaw. In this way, the Poles wanted to show that they can free themselves.

It is possible to understand this position, but it also means that the murder of 3 million Polish Jews from the Polish underground was not seen as reason enough to rebel against the Germans. Preventing the Soviet army from entering Warsaw to liberate it from the German occupation was seen as a justified goal.

The Germans crushed the Polish uprising with its typical brutality: Warsaw was almost completely destroyed and up to 200,000 Poles were killed in the doomed uprising. The Soviets understood the aim of the uprising quite well, and with the cynicism so typical of Stalin, they did not push forward and defend the Poles. They recognized – and that was the brutal dialectic of the war – that the uprising was no less against them than against the Nazis.

Nothing justifies the passivity of the Red Army during the suppression of the Warsaw Uprising, but the Polish underground, which provided minimal symbolic aid to the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, cannot wash hands during the German occupation. The French resistance, not to mention Tito and the communist partisans in Yugoslavia, behaved differently.

World War II was a multifaceted event, but the historical and moral guilt lies with Germany. His president Frank-Walter Steinmeier best said this in his moving speech at the World Holocaust Forum in Yad Vashem last month. But no one is free of responsibility in this matter – not the Western Powers that made German aggression possible in the Munich Agreement, not Poland in its ugly robbery of land from Cieszyn and especially in its refusal to allow the establishment of a British-French-Soviet alliance, that would probably have changed the events that led to the outbreak of World War II. And certainly not the Soviet Union in the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

It’s not about finding someone to blame – the blame belongs to Nazi Germany. It is important to understand that actions in history have an impact, even if players are not always aware of them. This is certainly the case if long-term effects are ignored in favor of obvious immediate success. These lessons are much harder to digest than just point out the guilty – whose guilt is clear to everyone.