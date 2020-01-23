German Metallers Traveling To The Dark Side - Kerrang!

advertisement

Oceans are called appropriate. Dive into it and you will first hit the sun-drenched shallows, jerky with riffs and cleared by sweeping melodies and clear vocal hooks. However, there are huge swellings and complex currents below while you sink to the depths. And down there in the void, it’s cold and very, very dark.

“We quickly realized that we wanted to have a theme for the entire band and that’s why we based everything in Oceans on topics like mental health, mental illness and depression,” says singer / guitarist Timo Rotten. “It’s also because we’ve all had our own different experiences with things like that.”

Their recently released debut album The Sun And The Cold is certainly built around a heart of darkness that comes from such things, but the German collective has more to offer than monochrome gloom. Musically they are chock full of crackling nu-metal riffs and hooks that could have come from Linkin Park in the early 2000s, in addition to bursts of death metal aggression, glittering melodies and suitable oceanic post-rock sprawl. On paper the combination seems incoherent, but in practice it all comes together in one seamless and beautiful whole.

Timo also wants to point out that, for all thematic darkness, the band strives to maintain an appearance of positivity. “We always have this silver lining, this glimpse of hope, so that we send a positive message, even though we have these crushingly sad songs about depression and suicide,” he says. “We end the album with a song called Hope. We always spread the message on all our social media that people are not alone, that we are in this together. It sounds melodramatic, but I really believe that if I didn’t live for music, I wouldn’t live now. “

From the depths of despair something towering and pretty beautiful has been lit up in the sunlight. It is a feeling that Oceans strive for. “It’s about getting this raw emotion out of yourself and transferring it to the listener,” says Timo. The band succeeds fantastic in this mission.

Oceans’ album The Sun And The Cold is now available through Nuclear Blast.

Posted on January 23, 2020, 11:43 AM

