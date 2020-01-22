German DAX at record level as European stocks try to reduce fears of Chinese viruses

advertisement

German stocks rose to a new record high on Wednesday as stocks across Europe struggled to gain a positive footing as concerns over the spread of the Chinese coronavirus continued.

The German DAX 30 index

rose 0.2% to 13,578.67, reaching a new final high. After losses across Europe, the index rose 0.05% on Tuesday, ending just before the record close of 13,559.60 on January 23, 2018.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index

previous gains were erased to 423.55 after falling 0.1% on Tuesday. The French CAC 40 index

was also flat at 6,042.50, while the FTSE-100 index

rose 0.1% to 7,619.88.

Investors are closely monitoring developments related to the Chinese corona virus, which killed nine and infected hundreds. As the United States announced on Tuesday, this was the first case. Market tremors could return if the World Health Organization classifies the virus as a global health emergency after meeting Wednesday.

US stock futures hinted at a positive start on Wall Street after coronavirus concerns helped drag benchmarks down on Tuesday.

The data showed that sentiment in French manufacturing rose in January, a day after German ifo economic expectations peaked since 2015.

ASML Holding is on the move among companies

announced higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a three-year share buyback program of up to € 6 billion. However, according to ING analysts, the gross margin of the memory chip manufacturer in the first quarter was significantly below expectations. The shares fell 1.2%.

Daimler shares

dropped 1% after the automaker said earnings had almost halved last year and additional expenses of up to 1.5 billion euros would be incurred for Mercedes-Benz diesel emissions. “Conclusion: balance sheet pressures clearly pose a risk to the dividend, and although this is not our base case, this could require a capital increase,” Citi analysts said in a note to customers.

Burberry Group shares

fell 2.5%. In a trade statement, the luxury fashion retailer raised its full-year sales forecast after sales in the same store grew 3% in the third quarter.

British multinational enterprise software company Sage Group

reported strong trading in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and supported its forecast for fiscal 2020. Shares rose 4.5%.

