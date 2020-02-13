by: Francisco Guzman and Brian Ries, CNN

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 9:28 PM PST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 9:29 PM PST

Gerber baby food products are seen on a supermarket shelf on April 12, 2007 in New York City. Nestle SA, the world’s largest food company, announced it would buy Gerber, the largest baby food manufacturer in the United States, for $ 5.5 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – Of course, your baby is the most adorable child you’ll ever see. But are they cute enough to be the new tanner baby?

For the tenth time in a row, the child nutrition company continues its annual photo search.

But act quickly, you have until February 21st to submit photos and videos of your little one. You must not be older than 4 years.

If your child wins, they will act as the 2020 Gerber Ambassador. They can also collect a cool $ 25,000.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of photo search, we’re very proud to be able to look back on all the babies we’ve celebrated and continue Gerber’s longstanding legacy of realizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” he said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a press release.

“We’re always striving to make photo searches bigger and better than the last year, and we encourage families across the country to submit their little ones so that they can be part of this special year with us.”

Your baby will be judged according to the following criteria:

Consistent with Gerber’s legacy “Anything for Baby” mission

May the most adorable child win!

