All parents think their baby is the most adorable child you’ll ever see, but are they cute enough to be the new tanner baby?

A decade ago, Gerber, proud to celebrate babies from different backgrounds, started a photo search inspired by the myriad of photos sent by parents who saw their little one in the company’s legendary baby logo.

Now, 10 years later, Gerber has announced the start of her photo search competition 2020 for her next “Spokesbaby”.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of photo search, we are very proud to look back on all the babies we have celebrated and continue Gerber’s longstanding legacy of realizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” said Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka. “We’re always striving to make photo searches bigger and better than the last year, and we encourage families across the country to submit their little ones so that they can be part of this special year with us.”

For 2020, Gerber has updated the photo search entry process so that you can include not only photos, but also videos to share stories about your family.

“We want your baby to strut his stuff and show his personality. Upload your favorite photos and videos here, whether they are dancing, playing or chowing. Make sure the lights are clear so we can see your little one.” It says on the company’s website.

Your baby will be judged based on the following criteria:

External appearance

expressiveness

Gerber’s legacy and his mission “Anything For Baby”

If you think your baby has what it takes to become the next Gerber Ambassador, CLICK HERE.

