Gerard Way revives the blog My Chemical Romance with a new post

It looks like Gerard Way and My Chemical Romance are returning not only to the stage but also to the MCR blog.

My Chemical Romance was one of the first artists and certainly one of the most dedicated to do so. They were always celebrated for communicating with fans through their blog.

MCR chose the long answers a blog allowed and kept its fans up to date during their wild heyday. Now that Gerard Way has returned to the stage for the first time since 2012, he has revived the band’s blog.

The singer visited the blog to share an update about the band and the upcoming show in Japan. “It has always been a magical place for me to travel to Japan,” wrote the singer.

“Every time I am there, I learn something about culture and something about myself. I’m coming home fresh, with a new perspective. The crowd is as spectacular as the beauty of the country. ”

It is the first time since the band’s official announcement that Way is directly concerned with the Reformation. My Chemical Romance officially reunited for a special performance last year and is now on a global tour of its locations.

