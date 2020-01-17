Georgias Smart hires Todd Monken as an offensive coordinator | National sport

advertisement

ATHENS, GA. (AP) – Former Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken is Kirby Smart’s choice to lead the Georgia offensive.

Monken, 53, was named on Friday to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Coley will continue to work as an assistant coach.

The move came after a talented offensive led by quarterback Jake Fromm, who brought back D’Andre Swift and a strong offensive, finishing fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 30.79 points per game. Georgia only finished 72nd in the pass.

Monken was Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019, although former coach Freddie Kitchens called the games. Kitchens were fired after one season and Monken wasn’t retained by new coach Kevin Stefanski.

“We are excited to add Todd to our team,” said Smart in a statement released by Georgia. “He has committed explosive crimes at every station in his impressive career in the National Football League and major college football programs.”

Monken set a 13–25 record from 2013–15 as a Southern Miss coach before returning to the NFL with Tampa Bay for three seasons. He has also worked as an offensive assistant at Oklahoma State, LSU and Louisiana Tech, among others, and was a trainer for wide receivers at the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL.

Monken is facing a conversion job in Georgia. Fromm, Swift and three offensive linemen leave early to join the NFL draft. Another lineman, Cade Mays, is moving to Tennessee.

Monken is the second new addition to Smart. Former Mississippi coach Matt Luke is the new offensive line coach and replaces the new Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

