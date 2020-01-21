Georges Hobeika from Lebanon blinds couture enthusiasts in Paris

advertisement

PARIS: Before the spring of 2020, Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika transported his crowded front row, including Dubai-based influencer Hala Abdullah and Lebanese television presenter Diala Makki, to the idyllic coast of Sardinia, Italy.

The latest offering from Hobeika features numerous feminine and bold designs that are ready to take on the upcoming red carpets. (AFP)

The Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris served as the background for the new couture offer, which reflected Hobeika’s favorite inspirations: “The power of nature”, “the ecstasy of freedom” and the “philosophy of entertainment”, according to the show notes.

advertisement

The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutral colors and playful tones. (AFP)

The first look, a black crocheted mini dress adorned with oversized yellow and lavender flowers, set the tone for the line-up of sequined evening dresses, bulky skirts and heavily embellished tops that followed.

Hobeika’s metal dress with crystals and sequins is suitable for a princess. (AFP)

Some of the looks were combined with extra large hats that served as a nod to the umbrellas along the shores of sunny Italian beaches.

Some of the looks were combined with extra large hats that served as a nod to the umbrellas along the shores of sunny Italian beaches. (AFP)

The collection also came with excellent, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutral colors and playful hues, as well as luxurious materials such as satin-duchess and silk chiffon – elements that the designer born in Baskinta have been honored by the royals and red carpet stars that are loyal customer base.

Celebrities are constantly turning to Hobeika to dress them in his spectacular creations for some of their most important events. (AFP)

Indeed, celebrities are constantly turning to Hobeika to dress them in his show-stopping creations for some of their most important events. An example: singer-actress Jennifer Lopez who chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress on Monday for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and before that, a cream-colored, backless dress set with precious stones at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month.

The Georges Hobeika show contained his Spring 2020 collection. (AFP)

With the awards season in full swing, the latest offering from Hobeika has numerous feminine and bold designs ready to take on the upcoming red carpets.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez was the newest to defend Hobeika’s designs.

There was a pink, heavily decorated top combined with a purple crochet skirt and a black oversized bow, a romantic floral blazer with sequins, a long-sleeved dress imbued with black and pink ombre crystals, a metal minidress embellished with thousands of small crystals and sequins and a hot pink ball dress with floral appliqués on the bodice and puff sleeves with fringes.

Hobeika also offered future brides something to dream about. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Hobeika also offered future brides something to dream about in the form of a metal dress with crystals and sequins suitable for a princess.

. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail

advertisement