George Straits stunning property in San Antonio for sale [Pictures]

George Strait sells his beautiful, individually designed property in San Antonio – and it is literally unique.

The San Antonio News-Express reports that Strait has listed its 7,925-square-foot, castle-like residence in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion area. Tamara Strait with Strait Luxury / Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

Local tax and property registries listed Strait as the owner of the house until it became Southbound Trust’s property in 2007. Records show Strait and his wife Norma as co-trustees for Southbound Trust.

Realtor.com reports that Strait is charging $ 8.9 million for the luxury property. According to the listing at Strait Luxury, the privately run custom Adobe estate was designed by renowned architect Bill Tull from Arizona. The main residence has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and two toilets. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and separate fireplace. There’s also an infinity pool / spa and sports field, a fitness room with a private bath and sauna, and a walk-in safe.

The property also features a gourmet kitchen, separate bathrooms and closets, and 14 handmade brick fireplaces. Surround sound can be heard throughout the main house. It has outdoor living areas, including a patio with a built-in grill, sink, ice maker, and refrigerator.

There is even a separate “casita” guest house that is completely independent and offers a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room, a kitchenette and a fireplace. The listing for sale says the house sits on 12.2 acres of land.

For more information on Strait’s unique luxury home, see the list.

View of George Strait’s unique mansion:

