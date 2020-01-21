George Strait plans 2020 Stadium Show, adding two new Vegas dates

advertisement

The King of Country Music reunites with two musical superstar friends for a newly announced show in Minneapolis in 2020. George Strait has announced that he will be the head of the US Bank Stadium of the city on August 22, 2020, where he will be accompanied by Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton.

The all-star trio of country acts previously shared a bill during the Bayou Country Superfest 2018 in Baton Rouge, La. Tickets for the newly announced show are available from Friday 31 January at 10 am CT via Ticketmaster.

In addition to his one-night-only engagement with Stapleton and Little Big Town, Strait has also revealed two new 2020 dates during his long-standing stay in Strait to Vegas. The shows take place on August 28 and 29 and have the opening act Caitlyn Smith. Tickets also go on sale on Friday, January 31; just like previous Strait to Vegas dates, the newly announced shows will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

advertisement

Strait concentrates on limited concert engagements since he packed his farewell tour, The Cowboy Rides Away Tour, in 2014. In subsequent years, he reduced his travel schedule and played limited dates in Vegas every year from 2016. In 2019, he also booked a few one-off shows in other cities, and closed that year RodeoHouston with a performance on the last night of the event .

Based on the new data just announced, 2020 seems to get more of the same from the King of Country. “We said from the start that we would listen to the fans and follow what they want,” Strait said in a press release in 2018 announcing the shows of that year. “Fan support is now just as strong as when we started; and we respond to that interest … “Strait is preparing for a handful of sold-out shows in January 2020.

Test your knowledge of George Strait!

Best concert photos of George Strait

.

advertisement