George Strait and Chris Stapleton play Minneapolis Stadium Show

George Strait adds two more dates to his 2020 Las Vegas residency and a huge stadium show to his concert calendar. The Country Music Hall of Famer will be held on August 22 in the U.S. Play Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With two new shows in Las Vegas from August 28th to 29th, Strait will be playing five shows in eight nights. That’s about as much going on as he has had with country concerts since his retirement in 2014. He previously announced two shows at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas on August 23-24.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be on the road for the show in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. The singer and songwriter Caitlyn Smith will be coming to the latest announced dates in Las Vegas. Tickets for all of the above shows will be available from January 31st.

2020 is a change for Strait as he separates from Las Vegas in the first significant way since his last tour. He has shows for this weekend in Wichita, Kan. And Kansas City planned and more shows in Las Vegas by the end of January. Although he continues to add data far from his home state of Texas, he promises that he won’t return to the streets for a full tour. Each city and venue is decided on a case-by-case basis.

The Strait NFL stadium show takes place within a month of Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw playing stadiums in California. The two makers have different dates at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. McGraw will play with Luke Combs.

