George Lucas meets the Mandalorian's baby Yoda

advertisement

As Baby Yoda continues to take the world by storm, The Mandalorian Showrunner Jon Favreau signed up on Twitter to show a cute background photo from the set of the Disney + show where The Child is receiving a cuddle from none other than war of stars Dad george lucas; check it out here …

SEE ALSO: The Mandalorian’s baby yoda doll was a cool $ 5 million

advertisement

pic.twitter.com/y121exIBtZ

– Jon Favreau (@ Jon_Favreau) January 17, 2020

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior appears in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian plays after the fall of the empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series shows a lone bounty hunter on the outskirts of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (game of Thrones) leads the cast of The Mandalorian, alongside Gina Carano (Dead Pool), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Nick Nolte (complaint), Giancarlo Esposito (breaking Bad), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) And Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man).

advertisement