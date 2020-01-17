George Lucas holding Baby Yoda photo brings Star Wars full circle

advertisement

George Lucas officially met and detained Baby Yoda. Jon Favreau posted a picture of the Star Wars creator holding the child in his arms on social media. Favreau spoke previously about the advice Lucas gave him before setting off The Mandalorian, Lucas made it clear that “the true audience for all stories and all myths are the children who grow up” and that the stories also work for adults. Favreau followed the advice and created something with the help of franchise expert Dave Filoni that almost all Star Wars fans can finally agree on.

Jon Favreau’s picture of Baby Yoda and George Lucas is a bit blurry and almost looks like it The Mandalorian Showrunner sneaked the photo. Maybe Lucas doesn’t like to be photographed? Regardless, it is quite awesome to see the child in the hands of the creator. When the picture was taken is unclear. We know that Lucas visited the set during season one and season two is on. So it could well be a brand new photo from the upcoming season.

The picture of George Lucas and Baby Yoda has been featured on social media without subtitles, and Jon Favreau has not yet commented on it. The Mandalorian was able to feel closest to the original trilogy that someone, even Lucas, has done in over 20 years. It feels like old school Star Wars, mainly because Favreau and Dave Filoni studied the franchise and returned to the inspiration that Lucas had when he made A New Hope. Favreau was also able to get direct advice from Lucas which was very helpful.

The child is still very popular and we will probably see a lot more of him when the official Baby Yoda merchandise hits the shelves in May. As with George Lucas when he made A New Hope, not all goods were ready to start. When Disney sank The Mandalorian and revealed the surprise star, no goods were put on to keep the child secret. As for Lucas, they had to make all of the Star Wars action figures after the fact, which sparked even greater hype for them.

Baby Yoda goods will most likely look like A New Hope action figures when they finally hit the shelves. There could be a supply shortage that could lead to third party sales at higher prices and store wars The Mandalorian Products. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, because when you see George Lucas with Baby Yoda, everyone will feel like it again. You can check the blurry image below thanks to Jon Favreau’s Twitter account.

