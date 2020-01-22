advertisement

In the early 1990s there was a former Beatles member who broke out of the shadows of one of the most famous bands the world has ever seen. For a time, George Harrison was a good pop star.

After the commercial and critical success of 1987, Cloud Nine, which was largely borne by his megawatt pop hit “Ive Got My Mind Set On You”, George Harrison was once again a household name since the 1970s.

When he was first recorded, Harrison had established his legendary status as a soloist, but despite all his experience, Harrison was never a big fan of touring after his 1974 tour. The pain of this tour with Ravi Shankar was clearly pretty hard on Harrison, and for many years the Quiet Beatle remained mostly calm despite commercial success.

advertisement

After sharing the Los Angeles stage in 1990, Harrison appeared to be dipping his toes in the water when he joined Japan with the legendary Eric Clapton the following year. The Beatle seemed to be preparing for a tour. But after Harrison and Clapton performed at twelve shows in the Land of the Rising Sun, the guitarist withdrew from the street again in his life.

The singer from “My Sweet Lord” was lured onto the stage only twice. While one, technically, his last appearance was a short appearance on the Bob Dylan Tribute Show in October 1992, Harrison’s last full appearance came a few months earlier.

This event takes place just a few days before the British general election in the Royal Albert Hall. The evening serves as a benefit concert for the National Law Party. A party founded in 1992 based on “the principles of transcendental meditation”, the laws of nature and their application at all levels of government, seemed to be a perfect fit for George Harrison at the time.

As such, Harrison banned all commercials from the performance, but luckily, the touching performance of his 1971 play “Something” surfaced online. It’s a beautiful moment in the evening and one of Harrison’s last appearances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bOQH10Meq0 [/ embed]

As a bonus, we also bring you the last encore for the show. Harrison invited his colleagues Beatle, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Gary Moore and Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison to come on stage for the performances of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “Roll Over Beethoven”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries [/ embed]

advertisement