‘Here Comes the Sun’, the most famous song by guitarist George Harrison, featured on the 1969 Beatles album Abbey Road and one of the band’s greatest hits.

Harrison, who wrote the song in early 1969 while living in his friend Eric Clapton’s country house, was going through a difficult period of his life when he created the track after he recently left the Beatles and was arrested for marijuana possession.

“Here Comes the Sun” was written when Apple became like school and we had to become business people: “Sign this” and “Sign this,” Harrison later wrote in his autobiography. “Anyway, it seems as if winter in England would last forever until spring came, you really deserved it. One day I decided I would sag from Apple and went to Eric Clapton’s house. “

He added: “The relief of not having to see all these stupid accountants was wonderful, and I went around the garden with one of Eric’s acoustic guitars and wrote” Here Comes the Sun “.”

During the same period of isolation at Clapton, Harrison had a profound effect on the musician and inspired him to leave behind his approach to songwriting. Clapton spoke about the creation of ‘Here Comes the Sun’ in the context of Martin Scorsese’s documentary George Harrison: Living in the Material World the situation. ”

Clapton added: “He was just a magical guy and he showed up, got out of the car with his guitar and came in and started playing. I just watched this thing come to life. I was very proud that it was my garden that inspired him. “

With texts dealing with relief and dealing with the somewhat depressing administrative aspects of Beatles life, Harrison set off for Sardinia in June of that year to complete the words for the song. Here we examine some of the original handwritten texts that he wrote during this time.

