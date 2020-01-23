George Edward Bentz - Villages-News.com

advertisement

George Bentz

George Edward Bentz, 82, from The Villages, died peacefully on January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 21, 1937 in Kantner, PA, to Clarence and Mary Bentz. He lived a life full of energy and enthusiasm for everything he did.

George and his wife Arlene moved to villages from Pittsburgh, PA in 1997 and enjoyed living in Florida’s friendliest city. George enjoyed playing golf, participating in clubs and organizations, and performing as a magician for many clubs. His favorite activity in Villages was by far Santa in the town squares and listening to the children who told him what they wanted. George was also a volunteer in the pantry of St. Vincent de Paul for many years, and worked with his wife for The Villagers for Hospice.

advertisement

Throughout his life, George had a variety of creative hobbies, including woodworking, landscaping, and restoring antique furniture and vintage cars. His favorite pastime was the restoration of antique clocks. He also made beautiful stained glass windows and decorations and took part in the craft fairs of the villages. George and his wife loved to travel and enjoyed visiting numerous places around the world.

He spent his entire professional career with a utility company in Pittsburgh, PA, first as a mechanical engineer and then in various management positions. He was a member of the Catholic Church of St. Timothy.

George is survived by his wife Arlene, brother Earl and three children Karen (Joe) Marchi, Brian (Brenda) Bentz and Sharon Shutika. six grandchildren, Joseph and Jacquelyn Marchi, Leanne and Nicholas Bentz, Daniel and Julia Shutika and a great-grandchild, Elena Dillon. He died from his sister Betty and brother John.

The Catholic funeral service will take place on Friday, January 31, at 11:00 a.m. in the Catholic Church of St. Timotheus.

Commemorative donation instead of flowers to St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

advertisement