In 2017, Meek Mill was sued by three different parties during a December 2016 shoot at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Connecticut. A man, Dylan Thomas, was shot in the leg and sued the rapper, Live Nation and the venue for damages. This case was dropped last year.

Now the two remaining parties – the families of two men killed in the gunfight – have agreed to drop their lawsuits, as the Blast reports and Pitchfork confirm through court records. The Jaquan Graves family withdrew their suit on January 13, while the Travis Ward family filed their suit on January 22.

Earlier this week it was announced that Meek Mill would appear at this year’s Grammy Awards as part of a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

