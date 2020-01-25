Gentle Mill Exchanges Words With Ex, Nicki Minaj And Her Husband While Screaming | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

If you were wondering whether the relationship between Meek Mill and his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, was a warm one after they split up, the answer is a emphatic no.

Friday (January 25) Meek Mill happened upon his former flame Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty while shopping in Maxfield, a high-end retail store in West Hollywood. TMZ of course got the footage, and you can see and hear Meek and Petty calling each other and Minaj calling the Philly rapper *** h in a screaming match, so it was almost supposed to hit.

By TMZ:

TMZ got the kick-off, and you can see Meek in white being held back and led out of the store by his own security team and boutique staff. In the background you can clearly hear the voices of Nicki and Ken … they are quite independent.

Not an official word about what started with the beef, but based on what we can make out … it sounds like they’re talking shit about Nicki – plain and simple. Oh, and understand that … Sources tell us that NM and KP were alone and Meek rolled with 10 heads.

Be that as it may, Ken calls Meek and Meek calls him back, adding that he can’t speak to or talk to him individually without a group of people in between. Nicki also interferes in the screaming … apparently he calls Meek a slut and apparently adds that he can’t overcome her.

It looks like no love has been lost between Meek and Nicki. It was crickets on social media from both parties that had to do with a cryptic tweet from the Championships Crafter.

I try my best not to turn into a steppe again

– Meek Mill (@ MeekMill), January 24, 2020

Whatever that means.

Anyway, maybe Nicki will discuss what happened when she decided to get Queen Radio back.

–

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

